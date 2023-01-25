Sonnalli Seygall follows this practice for ‘inner peace, clarity of mind, and improved physical health’

Sonnalli Seygall, over the years, has carved her niche as a fitness and wellness enthusiast and, as such, regularly gives followers a glimpse into her routine. In a similar vein, she recently shared what she does to achieve “inner peace, clarity of mind, and improved physical health”.

With a video of her performing yoga, the actor wrote, “Shanti Mantra~ When recited with intention, the mantra can help to bring about inner peace, clarity of mind, and improved physical health. Om Shanti.”

Talking about Shanti Mantra, Dr Narendra Shetty, Chief Wellness Officer, Kshemavana, said, “Shanti means peace, and chanting the Shanti mantra is a technique to obtain peace. Shanti Mantra is a way to pray for both universal and personal well-being. The ancient Vedic texts known as the Upanishads are where the Shanti Mantra first appeared. The mantra is a prayer, and the term’s Sanskrit equivalent is shanti, which means peace.”

Benefits

Sharing the benefits, the expert said that three repetitions of shanti, “which stands for the removal of external, internal, and heavenly impediments”, mark the conclusion of a traditional Shanti Mantra.

“It is also thought to represent three different types of peace: mental, verbal, and physical. It encourages the reciter to be in a relaxed frame of mind and creates harmony in the area around them,” he said.

The right way

Dr Shetty said that the proper pronunciation of each alphabet used in the Shanti Mantra must be kept in mind. One must give each component the right amount of emphasis and weightage with enough breath adjustments, he said.

“Shanti mantras are suggested to be chanted early in the morning preferably at Bhramha Muhurtam up till 8 am. One should adhere to the daily schedule in order to attain maximum benefits out of it,” he added.

Prior to this, Sonnalli had shared a beneficial yoga asana that, she said, can help in “building self-esteem and confidence”. It’s the Virbhadra Asana or Warrior Pose 2! “Every yoga pose has physical and mental benefits. Most of us focus on the physical part of the yoga, often forgetting the mental and emotional abundance the asanas bring us,” she added, sharing the mental and physical benefits of this asana.

