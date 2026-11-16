Sonia Gandhi recalls her first meeting with Rajiv Gandhi: ‘Someone I would love to be with’

Congress Party leader Sonia Gandhi, 79, recently recalled what drew her to her late husband, Rajiv Gandhi, when they first met. “Of course, he was very good-looking. Food in England in those days was awful. So, I was looking for a restaurant and food closer to my kind of food. There was this Greek restaurant where many European and Indian students went. When I first met him, I felt almost immediately that I would love to be with him. Of course, I learned that it was the same for him. A common friend introduced us. He was a very gentle-looking person. It touched me,” the politician and author shared in a video shared on her X.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Taking a cue from her candid reflection, we asked an expert about what makes gentleness stand out.

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Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik)

Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and relationship breakthrough coach, said that long before the conscious mind forms an opinion, the body has already decided whether it feels safe or threatened in someone’s presence.

“This is called neuroception, a term coined by Dr Stephen Porges in his Polyvagal Theory. It is the unconscious detection of safety or danger through facial expressions, tone of voice, posture, and the overall energy a person carries. When someone radiates genuine gentleness, it is not a performance. It is the expression of a regulated nervous system. The body recognises it instantly; the heart just knows it, even when the mind has not yet caught up,” described Delnna.

This is why gentleness moves us more than grand gestures ever can. “It bypasses logic. It speaks directly to the oldest, most primal part of the brain that is wired for one question and one question only: Am I safe here?”

In a small Greek restaurant in Cambridge my journey of love began. Rajiv and I created a world filled with love, laughter and memories. On 10th November, I share that world with you. https://t.co/zvN5Rqqstf — Sonia Gandhi (@SoniaGandhi) October 24, 2026

Now here is what most people confuse. Gentleness is not weakness. “It is the opposite. Weakness hides behind aggression. Gentleness requires a person who is deeply secure within themselves, someone who does not need to dominate, prove, or perform,” Delnna shared with indianexpress.com.

Gentleness is what builds that safety. Not once, but daily. “In the tone of a response during an argument. In the patience offered during someone’s worst season. In the quiet act of choosing softness when the world has given every reason to harden,” shared Delnna.

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And in love, that is not just the starting point. It is the whole architecture, shared Delnna.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.