‘Trust the heat of your fingers’: Sonali Bendre shares Mickey Contractor’s makeup lessons that still work

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The best beauty tips don’t expire. Sonali Bendre recently spilt the beans on the advice she received from legendary celeb makeup artist Mickey Contractor that she still swears by — and we are taking notes.
Speaking to Tweak India, she shared: “I was taught how to do makeup by Mickey Contractor. At that time, there was nothing called matte lipsticks. And I remember Mickey teaching me how I could use a tissue, powder puff and loose powder on it to dab it, and then it would become a matte lipstick.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
“Also, how you use the foundation. It was always slightly thicker. Whatever the brush, he always trusted the heat of his fingers and then used his thumb to blend it in,” she further added.
Sonali Bendre’s makeup tip from Mickey Contractor shows two simple beauty rules.
Karthikey Narula, Co-founder of Fashion Colour, says that good makeup starts with prep and soft application. “Skin prep makes a base, while mixing products well gives a natural look. Nowadays, people want makeup that makes them look good without changing their natural features.
Dheeraj Bansal, Managing Director of Recode Studios, suggests getting the skin ready because well-hydrated skin helps everything blend more softly and, honestly, boosts wear time during the day. “These basics are something makeup pros keep leaning on because they help you get a clean, durable result across many different skin types, different ages, and different moments without going overboard with the product,” he tells indianexpress.com,
Aarhan Khan, CEO of Maliao Cosmetics, says that Contractor’s approach to makeup has endured over the years because it is built on principles that transcend trends. His emphasis on skin preparation and applying makeup in light, buildable layers is not simply a stylistic preference- it reflects the fundamentals of professional artistry.
“Building coverage gradually offers greater control, resulting in a polished finish that appears natural rather than heavy. Regardless of age, skin type, or occasion, thoughtful preparation and a measured application consistently deliver the most flattering results,” he shares with our platform.
In an era where beauty trends change rapidly, it is often these enduring techniques- not the volume of products applied- that define exceptional makeup. Ultimately, refined artistry will always have a lasting place in beauty.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.