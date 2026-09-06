‘Trust the heat of your fingers’: Sonali Bendre shares Mickey Contractor’s makeup lessons that still work

The best beauty tips don’t expire. Sonali Bendre recently spilt the beans on the advice she received from legendary celeb makeup artist Mickey Contractor that she still swears by — and we are taking notes.

Speaking to Tweak India, she shared: “I was taught how to do makeup by Mickey Contractor. At that time, there was nothing called matte lipsticks. And I remember Mickey teaching me how I could use a tissue, powder puff and loose powder on it to dab it, and then it would become a matte lipstick.”

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