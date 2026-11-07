Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are devout followers of ghar ke nuskhe, and in a recent chat with Pinkvilla, they spilt the beans on their wellness staples. “Aloe vera, cut it and apply it on the face,” Iqbal shared, to which the Heeramandi actor added, “Aloe vera is actually good for the skin and the hair.”

Sharing more, the couple revealed that their house help, Usha, makes a concoction of “castor, rosemary oil, cloves, and kalonji” and creates a “hair cocktail” for them.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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Aloe vera for skincare

Dr Pravin Banodkar, Co-Founder of SkinBB, practising dermatologist and key member of the PRAC, says aloe vera is known for its moisturising, hydrating and anti-inflammatory properties, which can help soothe the skin and provide temporary relief. However, it is not suitable for everyone and may trigger acne or allergic reactions in individuals with sensitive skin.

Dr Shareefa Chause, Dermatologist and author of The Epiverse – Universe of Skin, Lifestyle and Confidence, adds that aloe vera gel contains water and several natural compounds that may help calm irritated skin and provide temporary relief from dryness. It may also support the healing of minor superficial burns.

However, she warns that it should not be considered a cure for acne, pigmentation or other skin conditions, as scientific evidence is not available regarding this. “While aloe vera is generally well tolerated, some people may experience itching, redness, burning or allergic reactions. Thus, you should always perform a patch test before applying it to the face, and avoid using it on broken or severely irritated skin,” she tells indianexpress.com.

Sinha and Iqbal are fans of aloe vera. (Source: Instagram/@aslisona) Sinha and Iqbal are fans of aloe vera. (Source: Instagram/@aslisona)

Decoding their ‘hair cocktail’

Ingredients such as castor oil, rosemary oil, cloves, and kalonji, Dr Banodkar says, may offer antioxidant benefits and help condition the scalp and hair. However, their effectiveness can vary from person to person, and scientifically established benefits should be distinguished from traditional home remedies.

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“It is also important to exercise caution while using essential oils, as highly concentrated formulations may cause allergic contact dermatitis or irritation. These remedies should be used in appropriate concentrations and should not replace medically prescribed skin or hair treatments,” he says, adding that they can be considered supplementary care, provided the necessary precautions are followed.

Dr Chause mentions that a mixture of aloe vera, castor oil, rosemary oil, cloves and kalonji is often promoted as a natural remedy for hair growth and scalp health.

“Aloe may provide hydration, while castor oil can improve hair shine and rosemary oil has shown some potential in supporting hair growth,” she shares with this publication. However, no evidence shows that this combination promotes hair growth.

The benefits of cloves and kalonji in this particular mixture are also not well established, she says, reiterating that essential oils, especially rosemary and clove oil, can irritate the scalp if used undiluted. “Always dilute them properly, perform a patch test and discontinue use if irritation occurs,” she concludes, adding, “Persistent hair fall requires a dermatologist’s evaluation to identify the underlying cause.”

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.