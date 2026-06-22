‘He looks tough…’: Sonakshi on Shatrughan Sinha’s support; expert weighs in

Parental support can shape a person’s confidence, decision-making, and sense of independence in powerful ways, especially during major life transitions and career choices. In a recent interview, actor Sonakshi Sinha reflected on the kind of support she received from her father, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, throughout her life and career.

Speaking about her upbringing in an interview with SCREEN, she said, “My father has always given me the freedom to choose my path, right since when I was studying fashion designing. That was the path I’d chosen for myself. Life chose another path for me. That’s a different story.” She further added, “He’s always been a silent supporter. No matter what happens, he’ll have my back. To have that kind of strength and support from your father means a lot to a girl in today’s day and age.”

Sonakshi also shared the advice her father gave her when she entered acting: “You go do your thing, and I know you’d do well.” According to her, those words gave her “wings.” Describing his personality, she said, “My dad is very soft. He looks tough and does all this ‘khamosh, vamosh, and all’, but he’s very soft.” At the same time, she noted that his support did not mean avoiding honesty or criticism, adding, “He does tell me where it’s due. Everybody knows that about my father that he’s very honest and transparent, and he says it when he needs to say it. So, I always appreciate it when he comes to me with the honest, honest truth.”

How growing up with emotional reassurance and freedom affects a child’s confidence

Neha Cadabam, senior psychologist and executive director, Cadabam’s Hospitals, tells indianexpress.com, “A child who grows up with emotional reassurance and autonomy is more likely to develop secure self-confidence and healthy decision-making skills. When parents allow children to make choices without fear of harsh judgment, it builds internal validation rather than dependence on external approval.’

Psychologically, she adds, this creates adults who are more comfortable taking risks, adapting to setbacks, and trusting their own judgment because they were raised in an environment where mistakes were treated as part of growth rather than failure.

What makes feedback feel constructive and empowering?

According to Cadabam, feedback becomes constructive when it focuses on behaviour rather than identity. Children respond far better when parents communicate guidance with emotional safety and respect rather than with fear or humiliation.

“Supportive feedback acknowledges effort, explains consequences, and leaves room for dialogue, which helps the child feel capable rather than criticised. In contrast, constant control or harsh criticism can create anxiety, self-doubt, and an unhealthy fear of failure,” shares the expert.

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On the impact of unconditional support from parents

Emotional security from parents forms the foundation of psychological resilience. When a person grows up feeling accepted and supported regardless of outcomes, they are more likely to develop stable self-worth and emotional confidence.

“That sense of knowing someone is emotionally available during difficult moments reduces fear of rejection and failure. Even in adulthood, parental support continues to act as a psychological anchor, helping individuals navigate stress, criticism, and uncertainty with greater emotional stability,” concludes Cadabam.