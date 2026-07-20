Sohail Khan says he feels ‘lovely’ meeting ex-wife Seema Sajdeh; expert on healthy healing

Sohail Khan, who met ex-wife Seema Sajdeh on the reality show Alliance recently, shared that it is always “lovely” to see her. “Lovely. I have lived with this beautiful lady for 25 years, and let me admit on national television if there has been any mistake between us, I take the ownership….that responsibility,” he said in a promo of the reality show in response to host Kunal Kemmu’s question.

In a world where separations often become public blame games and social media encourages people to choose sides, his response offered something far more powerful: dignity, reflected psychotherapist and life coach Delnna Rrajesh.

“One of the biggest misconceptions surrounding divorce is that if a marriage ends, the entire relationship was a failure. Human relationships are rarely that black and white. Two people can genuinely love each other, build a beautiful life together, raise children, create memories, support each other’s dreams, and still reach a point where continuing together is no longer the healthiest path. The end of a marriage does not erase the value of the years that came before it. A relationship can end while still having been meaningful,” described Delnna.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Relationships, even painful ones, often become our greatest teachers. “They reveal our attachment patterns, communication styles, emotional wounds, childhood conditioning, unmet needs and the areas where we still need to grow,” shared Delnna.

Every relationship has two individual stories, one shared story, countless circumstances, and many variables that cannot always be reduced to one person being right and the other being wrong. “Unfortunately, after divorce, many people remain psychologically married long after they are legally separated. They continue replaying old arguments, seeking validation, proving their innocence, waiting for apologies or carrying resentment that quietly shapes every future relationship. The marriage may have ended, but emotionally, they are still living inside it,” reflected Delnna.

Healing post divorce is essential (Photo: Freepik) Healing post divorce is essential (Photo: Freepik)

This is why dignity after separation is not simply kindness. “It is emotional leadership. Every conversation, every social media post, every interaction with an ex-partner is quietly teaching children how adults handle disappointment, heartbreak and conflict,” said Delnna.

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What does healthy post-divorce healing actually look like?

*Allow yourself to grieve without judging the pace of your healing.

*Separate your identity from your marital status. You are more than someone’s former spouse.

*Avoid making your ex-partner the centre of every conversation. The more attention you give the past, the less energy remains for your future.

*sIf children are involved, remember that they deserve to love both parents without feeling guilty.

*Build a life that is not merely free from pain but full of purpose. Reconnect with hobbies, friendships, health, learning, spirituality and personal growth.

*Seek professional support if anger, guilt, shame or resentment continues to dominate your emotional world. Therapy is not only for crisis. It is also a space to rebuild confidence, self-worth and emotional resilience.

*Before entering another relationship, spend time understanding the patterns you wish to leave behind and the qualities you want to carry forward.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.