Soha Ali Khan recalls life postpartum, shares it took two weeks for her to ‘bond’ with daughter Inaaya: ‘So much changes in six months’

Soha Ali Khan recently recalled her early days after giving birth to her daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, in 2017. “It took me a couple of weeks to bond with my child. Kunal said he was there the moment she was born and could jump in front of the bus for her. I was like…really? I feel like so much changes in six months,” she told her guests, chefs Ranveer Brar and Garima Arora, on her YouTube podcast.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

She continued, “Being prepared for becoming a parent is something that you don’t have the option for especially if you are a woman producing the child within you…your body is changing…your hormones are fluctuating..then you give birth…breastfeeding…aspects can be intense…”

Dr Shailendra Jadhav, senior consultant, obstetrician and gynaecologist, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, concurred that while the early days after childbirth are often seen as immediately joyful, many mothers take time to bond with their child. “This is a normal part of the postpartum period and should be discussed more openly,” said Dr Jadhav.

While some parents connect right away, others may take days or even weeks to form that emotional bond. “Childbirth brings physical exhaustion, hormonal changes, and emotional shifts, all of which can affect how a mother feels in those first days,” said Dr Jadhav.

Here’ what you should consider (Photo: Freepik) Here’ what you should consider (Photo: Freepik)

After delivery, hormone levels drop suddenly, which can impact mood and emotions. “Sleep deprivation, recovery from childbirth, and the demands of caring for a newborn can be overwhelming. These factors can make it harder to feel that immediate connection,” said Dr Jadhav.

Why might partners feel ready instantly, while mothers take time?

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Each person processes the experience differently. “A partner may feel excitement and attachment without enduring the physical strain of delivery. A mother, on the other hand, is physically and emotionally recovering, which can delay feelings of ease and connection,” said Dr Jadhav.

How does the bond improve over time?

With regular activities like feeding, holding, and spending time with the baby, the bond naturally strengthens. “As routines stabilise and the mother starts feeling better physically, emotional comfort also improves. Many notice a significant change within the first few months,” said Dr Jadhav.

When should someone seek help?

According to Dr Jadhav, if feelings of disconnect last for a long time or are accompanied by sadness, anxiety, or lack of interest in the baby, it’s important to seek medical advice. Early support can make a big difference. “Bonding is a journey, not a single moment, and every mother’s experience can differ,” he said.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.