‘It wasn’t my finest moment’: Soha Ali Khan recalls terrifying 4 am break-in, calls herself a ‘phattu’ while Kunal Kemmu fought back; expert reveals the impact of such incidents

Actor Soha Ali Khan recently revisited a frightening incident from 2011, when an intruder entered her bedroom around 4 am while she and Kunal Kemmu were at home. Recalling the experience during a conversation on Yuvaa, Soha admitted that while Kunal physically confronted the thief despite having his hand in a cast, she reacted very differently in the moment.

Speaking candidly about fear and self-perception, Soha said, “When our house was broken into, and Kunal caught the thief many years ago, I stood in the corner and cried. It wasn’t my finest moment. I want to be kind to myself by saying that it was in the middle of the night, and I wasn’t prepared, but I definitely could’ve been more useful. I’m probably not the bravest person. My system tends to shut down when there’s something happening. I am working on it.” She also called herself a “phattu (coward)” while reflecting on how she responded during the stressful situation.