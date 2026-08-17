Soft blocking: Why people are quietly distancing themselves on social media instead of blocking

Blocking someone on social media can feel like a definitive move, particularly when it happens without any explanation. While blocking can sometimes be necessary to protect personal boundaries, some people are now choosing a less direct approach when they want distance from someone without completely cutting off digital access.

Known as ‘soft blocking’, the practice involves creating distance online without using the formal block function. It can include muting someone’s stories, preventing them from seeing your posts, unfollowing or removing them as a follower, or gradually reducing online communication. Although it may appear less confrontational than blocking, the emotional impact on the person on the receiving end may not always be as gentle.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

The reasons behind soft blocking can vary. Someone may want greater privacy, need space after a breakup or friendship conflict, or be trying to establish a boundary without making an abrupt decision. It can also be used with less healthy intentions, such as to avoid a difficult conversation or to deliberately provoke a reaction.

An expert helps unpack where healthy digital boundaries end, and avoidance, stonewalling or passive-aggressive behaviour begins, and how people can create distance without unnecessarily leaving someone confused or emotionally distressed.

Why can soft blocking feel more painful than outright blocking?

Dr Sakshi Mandhyan, psychologist and founder of Mandhyan Care, tells indianexpress.com, “A clear rejection hurts in a very different way from being left to figure things out yourself. With soft blocking, there may be no argument or final conversation. You simply notice that something has shifted online and hence, the mind is left filling in the missing pieces. Was something I said taken badly? Did they want distance? Are they expecting me to reach out?”

She adds that the uncertainty can keep the mind stuck on the situation. We start replaying conversations and attaching meaning to small online changes. There is no clear answer to bring the thinking to an end. Research on social media relationships also shows how much people value knowing where a connection stands. “I would say the emotional difficulty is not necessarily the act itself. It is the ambiguity around it. A clear boundary can hurt. But at least the person knows where they stand. With soft blocking, there can be a lingering sense that something has happened without knowing exactly what it means,” says Dr Mandhyan.

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How can you tell if soft blocking is a healthy boundary?

Soft blocking can be a perfectly reasonable way of creating distance. The important question is what the person is trying to achieve through it. If someone does not want an ex appearing in their feed or watching their everyday life, simply removing that connection can be a legitimate boundary.

Dr Mandhyan mentions, “The situation changes when the action is meant to be noticed. If someone removes you, hoping you will chase them, feel guilty or ask what happened, there is certainly a different dynamic at play. The same applies when someone uses a soft block to avoid telling the other person directly that they want to end the relationship or create distance. I would ask myself one simple question: Am I creating distance because I need it, or because I want the other person to react to it? This distinction is quite revealing. The intention matters here. If you need distance, take it. You do not need to use that distance to send a message or test how much the other person cares.”

When should you communicate before creating digital distance?

Quick Quiz See if you can answer this: When is it generally better to communicate before creating digital distance from someone? A. Whenever you unfollow anyone, regardless of the relationship. Story continues below this ad B. When there is an ongoing or close relationship and the other person may reasonably be confused by the sudden distance. C. Only when you want the other person to change their behaviour. D. Never, because social media boundaries do not need explanation. Reveal the answer ✅ Correct answer: B When there is an ongoing or close relationship, Dr Mandhyan notes that briefly explaining the need for distance can prevent confusion and communicate the boundary respectfully. A simple statement such as, ‘I need some space right now, so I am going to step back from social media contact for a while,’ can be enough. However, people do not have to explain themselves when contact has become unsafe or emotionally overwhelming. In those situations, creating distance first may be the healthier choice. The important thing is that the boundary is clear rather than leaving the other person to interpret online behaviour. Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.