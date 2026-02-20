Eye-rolling your way back to sleep: Why experts are intrigued by the ‘alpha bridge’ hack

Social media has many “sleep hacks” to offer. But not all of them work. However, the currently trending one involving intentional eye movements left us intrigued. Therefore, we decided to consult experts to determine whether it truly works. According to social media, if you wake up around 2–3 am and can’t fall asleep, all you should do is roll your eyes. The hack requires you to keep lying down with your eyes closed, then move your eyes from left to right, and then up and down. Rotate clockwise and then anticlockwise, and then look at the nose. So, does this ‘alpha bridge’ hack truly work?

Consultant neurologist Dr Sudhir Kumar, Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, described it as “interesting and partially rooted in known neuroscience and sleep science,” but noted that its effects are “not guaranteed or scientifically proven” in clinical studies.

Scientific basis – what might be going on?

Eye movements and REM sleep simulation

During REM sleep, the eyes move rapidly in different directions. “Mimicking these movements might subtly cue the brain to return to a sleep-like state, though this is speculative,” said Dr Kumar.

Parasympathetic activation

Intentional slow, repetitive eye movements may activate the parasympathetic nervous system (the “rest and digest” system), helping induce relaxation and calm.

Mindful distraction

The technique redirects attention from anxious or racing thoughts (which often cause insomnia) to a simple, bodily task. Dr Kumar said that this is akin to mindfulness or body scans, which have been proven to improve sleep onset.

“There are no published peer-reviewed studies directly supporting this exact method for insomnia. It is harmless and low-risk, so it may help some individuals via relaxation or the placebo effect. This technique is not a substitute for managing insomnia causes such as stress, caffeine, blue light, sleep apnea, etc.,” said Dr Kumar.

Since waking up at 2–3 am can be frustrating, especially when you want to return to bed, here’s a guide to help you gently drift back to sleep.

Dr Girish Soni, neurologist, Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre, shared:

Gently step away from frustration: The more you get upset about not sleeping, the more adrenaline and cortisol you release, which makes rest almost impossible. “Change your mindset, tell yourself it’s all right to be awake for a bit. Accepting it wipes out resistance and calms your nervous system,” said Dr Soni.

Gentle breathing and relaxation: Breathe in for 4 seconds, hold for 7 seconds, breathe out for 8 seconds. “This engages your parasympathetic nervous system, which helps calm your mind,” said Dr Soni.

Avoid screen time or bright light: Dr Soni advised refraining from checking their phone or being exposed to bright light. “Instead, listen to soothing sounds or white noise at low volume. Even light stretching or journaling under a dim setting can release nervous energy without waking up the brain entirely,” said Dr Soni.

Get up and reset: If you’re awake for more than 20 minutes, get out of bed and take an uncluttered room where you can read or practice breathing in silence. “Go back only when feeling sleepy once more,” said Dr Soni.

According to Dr Soni, this calming rhythm stills your mind and calms your body, helping you avoid stressors and build an ideal framework to drift back asleep naturally and easily.