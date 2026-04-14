Sobhita Dhulipala on making time for relationship, marriage, amid a soaring career: ‘If you like something…’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Sobhita Dhulipala, who has been married to Naga Chaitanya for over a year, shared in an interview that the key to a good relationship is to spend quality time together despite career demands. “I thought after getting married, I was going to chill for a bit and be in Hyderabad, but I have been shooting for two films for over 160 days. I have been in Tamil Nadu for that. I have been helter-skelter,” she said.
Expressing that it’s all about your priorities and likes, the Love, Sitara actor told Showsha, “If you like something, if you like to do something, you make it happen. And it will feel easy. If you don’t like something, even the most convenient option can feel overwhelming. It’s all in the mind and heart.”
Reflecting on her message, Arouba Kabir, an emotional and mental health professional and founder of Enso Wellness, said that the psychological truth remains: time is not found; it is revealed by priority. “Our brain allocates emotional energy before it allocates hours. If something matters, the mind reorganises life around it. We respond to certain messages immediately but delay others for days. The calendar is rarely the real barrier; emotional investment is,” said Arouba.
She didn’t romanticise sacrifice. She pointed to alignment, said Arouba. “When affection, safety and curiosity exist, relationships don’t compete with ambition; they regulate it. Neurologically, secure emotional bonds reduce stress hormones and improve focus. In simple words: the right relationship doesn’t slow you down, it stabilises your speed,” said Arouba.
“A peaceful relationship becomes the climate in which career performance grows,” added Arouba.
Of course, making time doesn’t mean grand gestures or constant availability. “It means consistent presence, replying attentively, planning intentionally, and listening without multitasking. Small behaviours that signal: you exist in my mental world even when I’m busy,” said Arouba.
So perhaps the real takeaway from her comment isn’t about marriage at all. “It’s about honesty. When something keeps feeling difficult, it may not be a matter of timing; it may be emotional resistance. And when something fits, effort strangely feels lighter. We don’t prioritise what we have time for. We make time for what we are ready to experience,” said Arouba.