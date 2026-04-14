Sobhita Dhulipala on making time for relationship, marriage, amid a soaring career: ‘If you like something…’

Sobhita Dhulipala, who has been married to Naga Chaitanya for over a year, shared in an interview that the key to a good relationship is to spend quality time together despite career demands. “I thought after getting married, I was going to chill for a bit and be in Hyderabad, but I have been shooting for two films for over 160 days. I have been in Tamil Nadu for that. I have been helter-skelter,” she said.

Expressing that it’s all about your priorities and likes, the Love, Sitara actor told Showsha, “If you like something, if you like to do something, you make it happen. And it will feel easy. If you don’t like something, even the most convenient option can feel overwhelming. It’s all in the mind and heart.”