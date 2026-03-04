‘I like it’: Sobhita Dhulipala shares the intentional morning ritual behind her beauty routine

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Sobhita Dhulipala, 33, shared some of her beauty hacks in a recent interaction. “I oil my hair very often. When I used to get really bad migraines, it helped me calm down. I mix a little coconut oil with water, then use it as a spray to set my hair. Just water would make it frizzy. So, this would sort of set it up nicely. I like it,” the Love, Sitara actor told Vogue.
On her “morning ritual”, she said, “I put ghee on my lips”. Sobhita also mentioned that she swears by “coconut oil for skin, rashes, for dryness, for everything”.
Dr Shweta Nakhawa, consultant dermatologist, KIMS Hospital, Thane, said ghee is rich in fatty acids and vitamin A, which can help repair the skin barrier when applied in small amounts.
Is coconut oil better than other oils for hair?
Dr Nakhawa said that coconut oil has a unique structure that allows it to penetrate the hair shaft better than many other oils. “This may reduce protein loss and help with dryness. It works well as a pre-wash treatment,” said Dr Nakhawa.
However, she stressed that it is still “not a solution for hair fall caused by hormonal issues, stress, or nutritional gaps”. “It mainly improves texture and reduces breakage,” said Dr Nakhawa.
What more?
Hydration plays a role in overall skin health.
“When the body is dehydrated, skin may appear dull or feel tight. Drinking enough water supports circulation and basic cell function. However, drinking excess water won’t eliminate pigmentation, acne, or wrinkles. Skin glow also depends on sleep, sun protection, and nutrition,” contended Dr Nakhawa.
What to note?
Natural does not mean non-irritating, Dr Nakhawa remarked. “Some people may develop contact dermatitis from certain oils. Those with dandruff, fungal acne, or very sensitive skin should be cautious.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.