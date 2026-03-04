‘I like it’: Sobhita Dhulipala shares the intentional morning ritual behind her beauty routine

Sobhita Dhulipala, 33, shared some of her beauty hacks in a recent interaction. “I oil my hair very often. When I used to get really bad migraines, it helped me calm down. I mix a little coconut oil with water, then use it as a spray to set my hair. Just water would make it frizzy. So, this would sort of set it up nicely. I like it,” the Love, Sitara actor told Vogue.

On her “morning ritual”, she said, “I put ghee on my lips”. Sobhita also mentioned that she swears by “coconut oil for skin, rashes, for dryness, for everything”.