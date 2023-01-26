scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
Advertisement

Skinny jeans will never die, Levi’s CEO says

Some industry analysts predicted a drop in demand for denim, particularly among younger shoppers.

levisA shopper carries a Levi Strauss Co. bag on the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica, California. (Photographer: Martina Albertazzi/Bloomberg)

Levi Strauss & Co. Chief Executive Officer Chip Bergh said Wednesday that women’s skinny jeans — particularly the retailer’s 311 and 721 designs — are still the top-selling style.

“Skinny jeans will never die,” he said on the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call. “Half of our revenues on bottoms this past quarter came from the looser, baggier fits, but our top two women’s bottoms items were the 311 and the 721. So the skinny jean is not going anywhere, anytime soon.”

Also Read |Where the skinny jeans are

The denim style has been at the center of a heated debate about whether tight jeans are still on-trend. A Quartz article last year declared that “the skinny jean is officially dead,” and Gen Z has been credited with its demise, favoring looser styles.

Some industry analysts predicted a drop in demand for denim, particularly among younger shoppers. But Levi reported better-than-expected revenue, suggesting those fears might be overblown.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How the Constitutions of India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh were drafted
How the Constitutions of India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh were drafted
Delhi Confidential: Celebs come together to help EC encourage electors to...
Delhi Confidential: Celebs come together to help EC encourage electors to...
As MP’s Badnagar tehsil battled pandemic, local bus stand converted into ...
As MP’s Badnagar tehsil battled pandemic, local bus stand converted into ...
Tiger safari in Corbett reserve: SC panel slams former minister, policy
Tiger safari in Corbett reserve: SC panel slams former minister, policy

While skinnies are still in, Levi has seen a shift in one trend: the high rise. Bergh said demand has shifted toward lower-rise jeans in recent months, reversing the ultra-high fashions that rose to prominence in the last five years.

“Rises are now coming down,” Bergh said. “We’re not quite at hip-hugger territory yet, but the mid-rise jean is kind of the hottest item right now, and I think we’re going to continue to see the shift from high to mid, and maybe even mid to lower rises as we go forward.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

First published on: 26-01-2023 at 19:30 IST
Next Story

India vs Japan Live, Hockey World Cup 2023: IND 0-0 JAP, in Q2

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Basant Panchmi 2023
Basant Panchami 2023: From Janhvi Kapoor to Deepika Padukone, outfit ideas from your favourite celebs
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close