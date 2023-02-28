As the weather transitions to summer, ensure to also tweak your skincare routine

As the sun starts to shine in its full glory, your skin and hair start to feel the harmful effects of the sun’s rays. Therefore, it is natural for the skin to feel weighed down by the thick moisturisers that are recommended for the winter season. “So, it is the time to put away the woolens and get out the bright summer clothes and ditch the heavy emollients and switch to summer-friendly skin care products that will soothe, protect, and nourish your skin,” said Dr Rinky Kapoor, consultant dermatologist, cosmetic dermatologist and dermato-surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics.

“The summer skin is more prone to sunburns, tanning, breakouts, and dryness (yes, the skin becomes dry in summers too!). Humidity increases and there is an increased chance of having more oil trapped on the surface of the skin,” added Dr Kapoor, as she shared a few tips that can help make the transition easier for the summer months.

SPF is the key

You must not leave home without covering all exposed areas of your skin with sunscreen. Indian summers call for a broad-spectrum sunscreen of 40 SPF or more. Cover your face, neck, ears, hands, feet, lips, and arms with sunscreen. Reapply every 3-4 hours. Remember that sunscreen goes last in your skincare routine. The thumb rule is a teaspoon per limb.

Lighter CTM

The cleansing-toning-moisturising routine is a must, no matter what the weather is. But in summer, the products should be lighter. Swap the heavy cleanser for a lighter gel that can be foaming; go for a light hydrating toner and a moisturiser that is cooling.

Vitamin C serum

This will prove to be an important weapon in fighting summer woes. “A good vitamin C serum will help fight hyperpigmentation, improve collagen production, reduce fine lines, and keep tan at bay. You just need a few drops on before the moisturiser,” said Dr Kapoor.

Exfoliate

There is a thin line between exfoliation and over-exfoliation but summers are the season to scrub the dead skin cells away, especially if you have oily skin. “Exfoliation opens up the blocked pores and removes oil and destresses the skin,” said Dr Kapoor.

Do you use vitamin C in your skincare routine? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Do you use vitamin C in your skincare routine? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Masks help

Sheet masks or any kind of masks that you like can be used to detoxify your skin and give it an instant refreshed look.

Spritz on some mist

Cooling face mists can be your best friends during summers. Whenever you feel that the skin is feeling dull, just spray some on your face and you will get instant reprieve.

Take shorter showers

It is tempting to stand under cool shower for long time and take multiple showers during the day, however you must limit the shower time to twice a day and only five minutes maximum.

Dr Kapoor added that night routine is the same as the day skincare routine. You just need to replace vitamin c serum with a retinol or AHA/BHA products to address specific skin concern.

“Your dermatologist is your best guide to skincare concerns. Therefore, if you have acne or pigmentation prone skin then consult the skin specialist to know the right options and products to transition into as the weather changes,” she said.

