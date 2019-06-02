Simply South

(Written by Aryan Trivedi)

Advertising

It is 5 pm and Chinna is raring to go, all set to dish out delicacies from his home, back in Chennai, as he sets the stage for yet another south Indian treat of onion dosa, Mysuru masala dosa, idli, dal vada and sambhar vada at the market in Sector 47. The place has lately become synonymous with south Indian food and also shops selling ingredients for the cuisine. This, according to a shopkeeper here, who is grinding fresh dosa and idli batter as we speak, is because of a large south Indian population in the sector, with many posted here as part of the Indian Air Force. The open food market, with the aroma of simmering sambhar, freshly fried vada, and chutneys, is not restricted to residents of the sector, with more than 400 people from across the city thronging the place and weekends seeing a much larger crowd.

What makes the market popular is the fact that the food is mostly cooked by people who have settled here from across south India. Authentic and fresh ingredients, traditional recipes and cooking styles are the highlight of the small but popular menu, with a meal for one costing anything between Rs 50 and 100. Around 10 workers have their roots in Chennai, with family members and locals also joining in. “I started south Indian food here around 10 years ago. People respect and appreciate what we cook for them, as we work together to provide not just delicious food, but quality and high hygiene standards,” adds Chinna, who has also made seating arrangements for customers.

One of the few women in-charge of a rehri here is Amma, as she is fondly called. She came to Chandigarh from Madurai almost a decade ago and has stayed on. “Chandigarh is home now. My daughters and I have a south Indian tiffin service and come here in the evenings, cooking fresh food. While most of the ingredients are available in the shops here, for the sambhar, I get a mix of spices from home, and that gives it a special taste and aroma, with the drumsticks adding texture to it,” says the 50-year-old.

The market is abuzz with action till around 10 pm, and the hotselling item is the masala dosa, crisp and light with a flavourful potato filling, with as many as 250 dosas selling daily. Onion dosa comes with unlimited sambhar, which is perfectly spiced, and a coconut chutney completing the meal. “The variety here is a treat, and one of my favourites here is the onion dosa,” says Tarini, a frequent visitor.