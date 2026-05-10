Simple lifestyle choices that help reduce landfill waste

We don’t always see where our waste goes, but every item we throw away has to end up somewhere. In India, thousands of tons of waste are generated every day, and a large portion of it still goes straight to landfills.

What makes this worse is that much of this waste could actually be recycled or composted. But it isn’t so, simply because of how it’s handled at home. Of the roughly 62 million tons annually, organic matter comprises 51 per cent and recyclables 17 per cent. However, poor segregation mixes them, hindering recovery.

The good news is that even small everyday habits can help make a greater impact. As Kapil Bhatia, founder and CEO of UNIREC, a sustainable fashion clothing brand, says, “Solving the waste problem will take some time, but making certain lifestyle adjustments could have a snowballing effect. If more people practised sustainable habits in their homes, we would produce much less waste overall.”