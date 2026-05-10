Simple lifestyle choices that help reduce landfill waste

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
We don’t always see where our waste goes, but every item we throw away has to end up somewhere. In India, thousands of tons of waste are generated every day, and a large portion of it still goes straight to landfills.
What makes this worse is that much of this waste could actually be recycled or composted. But it isn’t so, simply because of how it’s handled at home. Of the roughly 62 million tons annually, organic matter comprises 51 per cent and recyclables 17 per cent. However, poor segregation mixes them, hindering recovery.
The good news is that even small everyday habits can help make a greater impact. As Kapil Bhatia, founder and CEO of UNIREC, a sustainable fashion clothing brand, says, “Solving the waste problem will take some time, but making certain lifestyle adjustments could have a snowballing effect. If more people practised sustainable habits in their homes, we would produce much less waste overall.”
Here are five simple lifestyle choices that can make a meaningful difference!
The easiest way to cut down waste is to create less of it in the first place. Buying things frequently —especially low-quality or trend-based items — means they are thrown away sooner. As Bhatia explains, “Rather than buying things frequently, purchase top-notch products that will stand the test of time,” while adding that the faster we use and throw away products, the sooner that waste builds up.
Studies show that products with shorter lifespans directly increase waste generation. In fact, in the case of clothing, extending the life of a garment by just nine months can reduce its carbon, water, and waste footprint by up to 20 per cent. Choosing fewer but better-quality items helps reduce how often things end up in the bin.
A lot of waste that could be recycled is lost because it gets mixed with food waste or other materials. Once contaminated, it often cannot be processed and ends up in landfills.
“One of the strongest practices that an individual can cultivate is segregating their waste,” Bhatia says. Keeping wet waste, dry waste, and recyclables separate at home makes it easier for waste to be properly treated. Research in Indian cities shows that better awareness and simple systems for segregation can significantly improve recycling rates. Without this step, even the 17 per cent of waste that is recyclable often goes to landfills.
Single-use plastics like bags, bottles, and packaging are used for a few minutes but stay in the environment for years. India generates around 3.3 million tonnes of plastic waste every year, and a large share of it ends up in landfills.
“Using a reusable bottle or bag for shopping can go a long way,” Bhatia tells indianexpress.com. He further suggests avoiding plastic utensils and switching to metal lunch boxes. While it may seem like a small change, it can make a significant impact.
Almost half of household waste, such as food scraps and paper, is organic. When this waste goes to landfills, it produces methane, a greenhouse gas that is far more harmful than carbon dioxide.
“Composting kitchen waste at home or in communities converts it into nutrient-rich soil instead of pollution,” Bhatia explains. Composting is a simple way to turn waste into something useful while reducing landfill load.
Research suggests that composting can cut emissions from organic waste by up to 78 per cent, making it one of the most effective changes households can adopt.
Clothing waste is growing rapidly, with millions of tonnes discarded every year. In India alone, about 7.8 million tonnes of textile waste is generated annually, and a large portion ends up in landfills.
“A conscious closet helps keep textiles out of landfills while encouraging sustainable living,” Bhatia says. This means buying fewer clothes, choosing better-quality pieces, repairing what you own, and donating what you no longer need. Even small changes, like wearing clothes longer, can significantly reduce waste.