Amid Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding rumours, a look at their relationship timeline

Rumours are rife that actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot in the first week of February in an extravagant ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Reportedly, their pre-wedding functions will take place on February 4 and 5 followed by the wedding on February 6. While the duo has not made any official announcement, Sidharth recently confirmed to Radio Fever FM that he is getting married this year.

While Sidharth debuted in Bollywood with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year alongside Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani started her acting career with Fugly. The actors, over the years, have essayed a range of memorable characters.

The rumours of their alleged relationship first started doing the rounds during the shooting of Shershaah – a film based on the life of Kargil War hero Vikram Batra – in 2019. The same year, the duo flew to South Africa to ring in New Year’s. While Sidharth and Kiara did not post pictures together, their fans were quick to speculate that the couple is vacationing together based on the similar pictures shared by them on Instagram.

Soon after, on Kiara‘s birthday, not only did Sidharth make an appearance but the couple was also spotted exiting a venue together.

Over the next few months, the couple continued to leave fans in awe with their chemistry during the promotions of their film. During this time, they were also spotted entering and exiting the airport on multiple occasions for quick getaways. While the duo remained guarded about their relationship, their frequent date and vacay outings were enough to affirm their togetherness.

Koffee with Karan 7, which premiered last year, saw Shahid Kapoor hinting about the couple’s wedding. “Please wait for a big announcement at the end of the year and it’s not a movie!,” he said, to which Karan Johar replied, “Bacche kamaal ke honge.”

In the same episode, when the host prodded Kiara about her equation with Sidharth, she said that she wasn’t denying or accepting the relationship. “We are more than close friends,” she said.

This year, too, the couple rang in the new year’s together in Dubai and, a few days later, Kiara wished Sidharth on his birthday with an endearing never-before-seen picture of the two.

