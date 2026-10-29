Shweta Tiwari shares haircare advice she wishes she had followed in her 20s: ‘I will not wash…’

The foundation for healthy hair starts early, and Shweta Tiwari says the trick is to focus on protection and support instead of habits that cause damage.

During a recent conversation, the television actor spilt her well-kept haircare secrets: “Kuch bhi ho jaaye, main bina oil lagaye apne baal nahi dhoungi. Period. (No matter what happens, I will not wash my hair without oiling it first),” she shares, adding that regardless of whether she comes back home at 3 or 4 am and has to wash her hair the next day, she will oil her hair and leave it on overnight.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.