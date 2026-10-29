Shweta Tiwari shares haircare advice she wishes she had followed in her 20s: ‘I will not wash…’

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The foundation for healthy hair starts early, and Shweta Tiwari says the trick is to focus on protection and support instead of habits that cause damage.
During a recent conversation, the television actor spilt her well-kept haircare secrets: “Kuch bhi ho jaaye, main bina oil lagaye apne baal nahi dhoungi. Period. (No matter what happens, I will not wash my hair without oiling it first),” she shares, adding that regardless of whether she comes back home at 3 or 4 am and has to wash her hair the next day, she will oil her hair and leave it on overnight.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Recalling a haircare piece of advice she wishes she got in her 20s, the actor says, “Your hair does not need too much colouring. Trust me. Or putting too many products in your hair, or doing too much styling.”
Finally, she says that all her life, she did not do much to her hair. “My hair was not stubborn or demanding. But since I turned 40, it’s like my hair got a new personality. People say it could be perimenopause. That’s when I started facing problems with my hair. My hair started falling out and got rough and lifeless. And I used to get so sad. That’s when I started taking extra care of my hair,” she further adds in the video with Traya.
Understanding the cause
Dr Rinky Kapoor, consultant dermatologist, cosmetic dermatologist & dermato-surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics, explained why perimenopausal women tend to face hair troubles in their 40s:
Hormonal changes: As individuals age, hormonal fluctuations, particularly a decrease in estrogen and progesterone in women and a rise in dihydrotestosterone (DHT) in men, can contribute to hair thinning and loss.
Genetic predisposition: Genetic factors play a significant role in hair loss. If there is a family history of pattern baldness, individuals may be more prone to experiencing hair loss as they age.
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Nutritional deficiencies: Inadequate intake of essential nutrients, such as vitamins and minerals, can impact hair health. Nutritional deficiencies become more prevalent with age and may contribute to hair thinning.
Reduced blood circulation: Ageing can reduce blood circulation to the scalp, affecting nourishment of hair follicles and contributing to hair loss.
Medical conditions: Underlying medical conditions such as thyroid disorders, autoimmune diseases, and chronic illnesses can manifest with hair loss as a symptom.
What can you do to curb this?
Dr Kapoor suggested the following ways to tackle this issue:
- Eat a diet rich in vitamins, minerals, and protein to support overall health, including hair health.
- Regular scalp massages can improve blood circulation and support healthy hair follicles.
- Choose hair care products that are gentle and suitable for your hair type. Avoid excessive heat styling and harsh chemical treatments.
- Consult with a healthcare professional or dermatologist for personalised treatment options, including medications, topical solutions, or laser therapies.
- Use stress-reducing techniques, exercise regularly, and maintain a healthy lifestyle to support overall well-being, including hair health.
Finally, Dr Kapoor said that while some factors may not be fully eliminated, a combination of lifestyle modifications, nutritional support, and medical interventions can significantly enhance the health and appearance of ageing hair.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.