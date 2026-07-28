Shweta Tiwari on how emotional dependence cost her in relationships: ‘I am there to earn’

Shweta Tiwari once reflected on her relationship mistakes and on how she didn’t heed her mother’s advice. “A person who is looking to get married before earning will never earn in his entire life. So, don’t do that, my mother had said. Let him make himself capable. But I was like…why? I am there to earn. I will keep earning, but at that time, as a 19-year-old, you don’t understand. You can’t keep working all your life. You need a partner. You are not adopting. And I again repeated the mistake. What I was looking for in my partners was emotional support because I never needed anything from them. When you feel emotionally dependent on someone, they start taking you for granted,” she told Bollywood Bubble in 2021.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Taking a leaf from this reflection, we asked Delnna Rrajesh, a psychotherapist and relationship breakthrough coach, about how financial independence doesn’t mean people don’t need emotional companionship.

“A woman may be capable of earning, managing a home, raising children, supporting parents, making decisions and handling crises, yet still long for a partner who listens, reassures, understands, shares responsibility and makes her feel emotionally held. Independence and emotional need are not opposites. A person can be deeply capable and still desire partnership,” said Delnna.

The difficulty begins when emotional support becomes emotional dependence.

That longing is completely valid, but it can also make a person emotionally vulnerable to partners who offer intense reassurance at the beginning without demonstrating consistency, responsibility or maturity over time, expressed Delnna.

“This is where Shweta’s mother’s advice becomes psychologically meaningful. Financial stability is not the only measure of readiness for marriage, but the willingness to work, take responsibility and build a stable life reveals important qualities. A person does not need to be wealthy before marriage. They do, however, benefit from showing initiative, accountability, consistency and the ability to contribute to a shared future. A relationship becomes difficult when one partner carries the financial, emotional and practical load while the other remains dependent without making a sincere effort to grow,” said Delnna.

It is equally important not to reduce this conversation to the belief that a man alone is responsible for providing or that a financially successful woman does not need support. “Healthy modern partnerships are rarely built through rigid gender roles. They are built through shared responsibility. In some relationships, the woman may earn more. In others, the man may earn more. At different stages, one partner may carry more because the other is studying, parenting, recovering from illness or rebuilding a career. The deeper question is whether both people are contributing with honesty and whether the imbalance is temporary, mutually understood and respected,” reflected Delnna.

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Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik)

These conversations are not unromantic.

“They are protective. They help couples understand whether their dreams of partnership are supported by compatible values and daily behaviour. A person does not have to be perfect before marriage, but they benefit from showing a real willingness to build, contribute and mature,” said Delnna.

One practical exercise Delnna often recommends is creating an emotional support map.

“Instead of depending on one person for everything, identify the different sources of support in your life. A partner may offer intimacy and companionship. Friends may provide perspective and laughter. Family may offer belonging. Therapy may provide a safe space for deeper processing. Work, spirituality, hobbies and community can provide purpose and identity. When support is distributed across a healthy emotional ecosystem, the relationship becomes less burdened and the individual feels more grounded,” said Delnna.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.