Shweta Tiwari once wanted a father for Palak: Why a ‘complete’ family isn’t always a happy one

Shweta Tiwari once opened up about being questioned about her failed marriages and her desire for her daughter, Palak Tiwari, to have a father. “My mother was taunted as to what I am doing…naam kharab kar rahi hai and all (ruining the family’s reputation)…and to top it, divorce…oh God! The concern was not whether I was financially independent or not; the concern was that I was emotionally dependent….such that I wanted a father for my daughter,” she said.

Shweta was married to actor Raja Chaudhary until 2007 and had a daughter, Palak. She later married actor Abhinav Kohli in 2013, divorced in 2019, and had a son, Reyansh.

She admitted that all she wanted was a “happy family.” “I realised later that’s not how it works. A good mental peace is needed. A good, happy family is only then possible when you are mentally happy,” Shweta, who rose to fame with the 2001 TV series Kasautii Zindagii Kay, told Galatta India.

Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

While speaking about her failed marriages, she gave voice to something many women feel, but few say out loud, said Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist, healer, and life coach, reflecting on the actor’s statements.

“We are raised to believe that family means structure: a father-mother-child unit, held together at all costs, is the ultimate sign of stability. Even if that cost is your emotional safety,” added Delnna.

She mentioned that many stay in damaging relationships for the sake of a “complete” family. “The silent internal battle between what looks right and what feels safe can be devastating. There’s guilt, grief, fear – and above all, the aching question: “Am I depriving my child of something essential?” But here’s the truth. A family isn’t complete just because a father or mother figure exists. It is complete when everyone feels safe, seen, and emotionally intact. Mental happiness is the foundation. Everything else is just arrangement,” Delnna stressed.

Story continues below this ad

Breaking away from needing a father/mother figure isn’t easy. “Society rarely supports that choice. You’ll be questioned. Judged. Told you’re selfish. But what’s truly selfish is to normalise dysfunction. Pretending harmony while silently disintegrating isn’t what children need. They don’t need perfect families. They need healthy ones,” said Delnna.

How do you move towards a mentally happy family when the traditional structure isn’t working?

*Redefine what family means to you: Stop chasing the photo frame. A family is not a checklist. It’s the emotional quality of the relationships inside it.

*Choose emotional presence over social image: A child should have one regulated, emotionally stable parent rather than two constantly in conflict.

*Don’t suppress your truth for the sake of ‘structure’: Children are energy-sensitive. They know when something’s wrong. Your courage to walk away from toxicity teaches them emotional integrity.

Actor Palak Tiwari with mother Shweta and brother Reyansh. (Photo: Palak Tiwari/Instagram) Actor Palak Tiwari with mother Shweta and brother Reyansh. (Photo: Palak Tiwari/Instagram)

*Permit yourself to grieve and then release: You can feel sad for what didn’t work out and still be confident about your choice. Both can co-exist.

*Create a home based on calm, not control: Safety isn’t built by rules. It’s built by emotional availability, gentle communication, and the absence of fear.

*Allow your child to see you happy – not just responsible: You’re not just modelling how to survive. You’re showing them how to prioritise peace over performance.

Story continues below this ad

The most challenging part is walking away, not because you stopped loving, but because you started choosing yourself. “That decision can feel like heartbreak and liberation at once. You’re not breaking your child’s family. You’re healing it and giving your child a safer space to blossom. You are teaching your child that love is not about tolerating emotional wounds. It’s about choosing spaces where your mind, heart, and peace are protected,” said Delnna.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.