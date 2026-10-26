Shruti Haasan reveals Kamal Haasan’s relationship advice: ‘You have grown up so much’

Shruti Haasan, 40, recently shared advice her father and actor Kamal Haasan gave her. “I share everything with my father. Something happened in my life recently, and I was a bit upset. Instead of blaming the other person or the situation, he suggested, ‘You have grown up so much. Are you going to act like this at this age? You have to find the answer.’ It was never about how to react to them or the situation. It was not that. It was about going back and introspecting. ‘You need to ask yourself again,’ she said in a chat with Galatta.com.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

We reached out to an expert to understand more.

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik)

Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and relationship breakthrough coach, said that his advice challenges something we instinctively do when relationships become difficult: we spend enormous energy examining what others have done to us, but considerably less understanding what their behaviour has awakened within us.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Self-reflection is not self-blame. “Emotional maturity includes recognising when our reactions need attention and when another person’s behaviour requires firm boundaries,” said Delnna.

A deeper pattern is also worth noticing. Sometimes we change relationships but repeatedly experience similar conflicts. “Different people appear in our lives, yet familiar fears, expectations and defensive responses remain. Self-awareness helps us recognise our contribution to recurring patterns without assuming responsibility for everything that goes wrong,” shared Delnna.

Not every painful experience is our fault. But understanding what it reveals about us can become our responsibility. “Ultimately, emotional maturity is not about becoming someone who never feels hurt, anger or disappointment. It is about becoming someone who can experience those emotions without automatically allowing them to dictate behaviour,” Delnna said.

The goal is not to stop holding others accountable. It is to stop making our emotional growth entirely dependent on whether others change, Delnna reflected.

Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.