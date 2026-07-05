Shilpa Shetty warns against making this common skincare mistake: ‘Never use…’

Shilpa Shetty’s beauty routine is a mix of DIY home remedies and wisdom passed down by her mother. During a recent conversation, the Sukhee actor shared that when it comes to desi nuskhas, she swears by cold-pressed oils. “Whatever I put on my skin are mostly home remedies. They include cold-pressed oils…castor oil is a boon.”

Shetty also told Filmgyaan: “I have never used soap on my face, and neither has my mom. It’s the best tip. Never use soap on your face,” during the event.

Is going soap-free better?

Dr Shireen Furtado, Sr. Consultant – Medical & Cosmetic Dermatology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore says that regular bathing soaps are made to clean the body and are often too harsh for the delicate skin on the face because they can remove the skin’s natural oils, disturb its protective barrier, and change its normal pH, leading to dryness, tightness, irritation, redness, increased oil production, acne flare-ups, or worsening of conditions like eczema and sensitive skin.