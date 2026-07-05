Shilpa Shetty warns against making this common skincare mistake: ‘Never use…’

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Shilpa Shetty’s beauty routine is a mix of DIY home remedies and wisdom passed down by her mother. During a recent conversation, the Sukhee actor shared that when it comes to desi nuskhas, she swears by cold-pressed oils. “Whatever I put on my skin are mostly home remedies. They include cold-pressed oils…castor oil is a boon.”
Shetty also told Filmgyaan: “I have never used soap on my face, and neither has my mom. It’s the best tip. Never use soap on your face,” during the event.
Dr Shireen Furtado, Sr. Consultant – Medical & Cosmetic Dermatology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore says that regular bathing soaps are made to clean the body and are often too harsh for the delicate skin on the face because they can remove the skin’s natural oils, disturb its protective barrier, and change its normal pH, leading to dryness, tightness, irritation, redness, increased oil production, acne flare-ups, or worsening of conditions like eczema and sensitive skin.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
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Instead of soap, Dr Furtado suggests using a gentle facial cleanser that matches your skin type:
Having said that, Dr Swetha Sridhar, Assistant Professor of Dermatology at Lady Curzon and Bowring Hospital, Bengaluru, points out that skipping soap doesn’t mean it’s irrelevant. “If you’re sweating a lot, working outdoors, or live in a polluted city, water may not be enough. Areas like the underarms, groin, scalp, and feet often still need cleansing to control odour, acne, or infections,” she cautions.
To add to that, she says that using soap lowers the risk of infections and preserves hygiene, barrier protection, and comfort.
“Choose a cleanser that is soap-free, pH-balanced, and free from harsh fragrances or alcohol, wash your face only twice a day and after heavy sweating using lukewarm water, avoid scrubbing too hard, and always apply a suitable moisturizer and sunscreen afterward to keep the skin healthy and protect its natural barrier,” Dr Furtado shared in conclusion to ensure your skin barrier stays healthy and hydrated.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.