Shenaz Treasury shares a 5-minute DIY facelift massage she learnt from a professional: ‘Bye-bye wrinkles’

Shenaz Treasury, 44, recently demonstrated a five-minute DIY facelift massage that she learnt from a professional in the Maldives. “Do you want to look 20 years younger? Then try this DIY facelift massage that I learned from a professional,” she said in a post on Instagram.

In the caption to the post, she wrote, “Try this with me! I went to the Maldives and came back with a lifted face… not a tan. Face yoga. Learnt from a professional there. And it works. Tiny movements, zero cost, but your face starts looking more alive.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.