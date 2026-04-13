Shenaz Treasury shares a 5-minute DIY facelift massage she learnt from a professional: ‘Bye-bye wrinkles’

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Shenaz Treasury, 44, recently demonstrated a five-minute DIY facelift massage that she learnt from a professional in the Maldives. “Do you want to look 20 years younger? Then try this DIY facelift massage that I learned from a professional,” she said in a post on Instagram.
In the caption to the post, she wrote, “Try this with me! I went to the Maldives and came back with a lifted face… not a tan. Face yoga. Learnt from a professional there. And it works. Tiny movements, zero cost, but your face starts looking more alive.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
*Press your jaw with your fingers. Repeat 3 times.
*Hands beside the nose and sweep towards the ears. This is lymphatic drainage. 3 times.
*From the corner of the eyes, press down and up to the temple. Lift 3 times.
*Hold the third eye. Feel for 30 seconds. Press to the sides. Repeat 3 times.
*Pinch your eyebrows. Pinch, release, pinch, release.
*Place your fingers in the middle of the temple. Sweep to the sides. “Bye-bye wrinkles,” she said.
*Neck lift with upward strokes on the neck
*Upward strokes on the cheeks. Hello collagen, she mentioned.
*Forehead smoothening and anti-wrinkle move
*Tap, tap, tap head and face. Butterfly taps on the face and neck.
“This is your DIY 5-minute facelift, natural collagen boost,” she said.
Taking a leaf out of her latest wellness practice, we asked an expert if it works for all.
Dr Ajay Dodeja, junior consultant, dermatology, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said face yoga includes specific movements and exercises for facial muscles. “In theory, these exercises may help engage the muscles and improve blood flow, which can make the skin look a bit more refreshed. However, the results are limited. Face yoga does not have a significant impact on skin elasticity or collagen production, and it cannot replicate the lifting effects of medical or cosmetic treatments,” said Dr Dodeja.
With regular practice, some people may see mild improvements, he said. “These can include reduced puffiness, a temporary boost in skin brightness from better circulation, and increased awareness of relaxing facial muscles, especially around the jaw and forehead. However, it does not effectively tighten loose skin or reverse deeper ageing changes,” said Dr Dodeja.
When done carefully and correctly, face yoga is generally safe. “However, excessive stretching, pulling, or using incorrect techniques can put stress on the skin and might lead to fine lines over time instead of reducing them. Using proper techniques and being moderate in practice is important,” said Dr Dodeja.
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Face yoga can complement your routine but should not replace proven treatments. Skincare products, daily sun protection, and dermatological procedures like chemical peels, lasers, and injectables work at a deeper level within the skin. “In contrast, face yoga mainly affects surface muscle activity, so its overall impact is limited,” said Dr Dodeja.
According to Dr Dodeja, the perceived benefits often come from better blood flow and temporary muscle engagement, which can enhance the skin’s look. “The mindfulness and relaxation aspects also contribute. Lower stress levels can positively affect overall skin health and reduce facial tension,” he said.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.