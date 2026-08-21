Sharvari on fitness, food, and finding freedom: ‘Much more comfortable trusting my instincts’

Sharvari, who made her Bollywood debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2, has impressed audiences with her versatile on-screen presence in a short time. Best known for movies like Alpha, Munjya, and Main Vaapas Aaunga, the actor is also known for her impressive style and fitness commitment.

In an email interview, Sharvari spills the beans about her journey, fashion philosophy, clean diet, workouts, and morning routine.

Read the edited excerpts below:

Sharvari: Honestly, the best way for me to start my day is spending some time with Miso (her pet Dalmatian dog). I like having a little cuddle time before I get into everything else. It’s become a really nice part of my morning and probably does more to put me in the right headspace than anything else. After that, I’ll usually have my coffee and figure out what the day looks like.

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Q. From movies to fashion and fitness, you serve as an inspiration to many. How would you describe your journey?

Sharvari: When I look back, I think I’ve become much less concerned with having everything figured out. When you’re starting out, you naturally feel like there’s a certain path you’re supposed to follow. Now, I’m much more comfortable trusting my instincts and choosing things that genuinely excite me, even if they don’t always make sense from the outside. I think that freedom has been the biggest change for me.

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Q. From kettlebells to boxing and battle ropes, you seem to be a pro at them all. What does your daily fitness routine look like?

Sharvari: I like keeping my workouts varied. Depending on my schedule and what I’m preparing for, it can be strength training, boxing, conditioning or something as simple as a run. I also try not to see fitness only as a way to change how I look. For me, it’s more about feeling strong, energetic and mentally switched on. Consistency matters much more than having a perfect routine.

Q. What is the hardest training you have undergone for a film — physically and mentally both?

Sharvari: The most challenging training has probably been the kind where you must build physical strength while also learning to make everything look effortless on camera. Action training, especially, is quite demanding because you’re constantly working on technique, stamina, coordination and precision.

Mentally, there’s also a lot of discipline involved because you have to keep showing up even on days when your body is tired. I think that’s where you really understand the difference between being fit and being prepared for a role.

Q. But overall fitness is incomplete without diet. Similarly, what does your everyday meal plan entail?

Sharvari: I’m not someone who believes in being extremely restrictive. I try to eat fairly clean and make sure I’m getting enough protein, vegetables, and good carbohydrates, especially when I’m training.

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I also believe food should be enjoyable, so I don’t like putting too many rules around it. It’s really about balance and understanding what your body needs at any given point.

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Q. What is the one accessory you swear by that you believe can make or break a look?

Sharvari: For me, it’s definitely a watch. It’s one of those accessories that doesn’t have to be loud to make an impact. A well-chosen watch instantly elevates even the simplest outfit and brings everything together. I’ve always gravitated towards timeless, versatile pieces that I can wear with almost anything, and a watch does exactly that. It’s elegant, effortless and, for me, a reflection of personal style more than following trends.

Q. Watches are no longer a necessity for telling time. In that case, what is your take on this accessory, and do you always wear one?

Sharvari: I do, actually. Today, we all check the time on our phones, so a watch has become much more than a functional accessory. It’s become an extension of your personality and style. For me, it’s often the finishing touch before I step out. That’s one reason becoming Daniel Wellington’s Brand Ambassador felt like such a natural fit. The brand’s watches are timeless, versatile and understated; they complement your style rather than overpower it. I love pieces that I can wear across different occasions, and a Daniel Wellington watch does exactly that. It’s an accessory that always makes me feel put together and confident.