Shark Tank India’s Viraj Bahl on work, sleep, Gen Z money, family, and the reality of entrepreneurship: ‘Consistency compounds’

If you are thinking of taking the entrepreneurial plunge, it’s worth your time to know how entrepreneur Viraj Bahl thinks about work, entrepreneurship, life, and lifestyle. The Shark Tank India judge, who is the founder and managing director of VRB Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd, has successfully managed to scale his startup to a Rs 1,000+ crore company, which is known for its consumer brand Veeba sauces and condiments, yet he very candidly admits that he has not and never felt he has “arrived”.

“Entrepreneurship has a way of constantly moving the goalpost. Every time you achieve something, your ambition quietly grows with it. What you do learn to appreciate are the small moments along the way. I still remember the excitement of our first order from Domino’s, or seeing a customer at an exhibition pick up multiple bottles because they genuinely liked the product. Those moments stay with you because they remind you that what you are building is resonating with people. You celebrate those small wins, but you also learn not to let them get to your head. In this journey, there is always a bigger hill to climb,” the 44-year-old said.

In fact, he credits failures in his journey as much as successes. “My first venture was a restaurant chain called Pocketful. When a restaurant fails, it is very visible. Empty tables, fewer customers walking in, and the quiet realisation that things are not working. Everyone can see it, including yourself. Closing it was a difficult decision, but it was also an important lesson. It taught me not just how to run a business, but also when to stop. I learnt a great deal about operations, supply chains, and consumer behaviour during that time, and in many ways those lessons became the foundation for building Veeba. Entrepreneurship rarely follows a linear path. What matters is whether you are able to learn from the setbacks and keep building,” expressed Bahl.

Bahl talks about entrepreneurship, innovation, work-life balance, useful financial tips for Gen Z and more in an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com.

Excerpts:

Q: What’s keeping you busy?

Viraj Bahl: Right now, a lot of my time goes into building for the long term at VRB. When you are building a consumer brand at scale, you learn very quickly that vision and execution have to move together. It’s not enough to just have ideas; the real discipline lies in delivering quality and reliability every single day, across millions of bottles that reach consumers across the country. India is also becoming more adventurous with what it eats and drinks. People are discovering global trends & flavours while still staying rooted in familiar tastes. Building products that keep pace with that curiosity, while maintaining the trust people place in your brand, is a commitment I take very seriously. In many ways, what keeps me busy is the same thing that excited me when we started the idea that there is always a better product to build and a better way to serve the consumer.

Q: What keeps inspiring you to innovate?

Bahl: Food and beverage is a category where consumers never really stand still. Tastes evolve, habits change, and people are constantly discovering new ways to eat and drink. That dynamism itself is very inspiring, because it means there is always room to build something better. For me, innovation usually begins with a simple observation. When you stay close to the consumer, ideas tend to emerge quite organically. In many ways, that curiosity is what keeps the work exciting. There is always another product to improve and another problem to solve.

What’s your mantra? (Photo: Pixabay) What’s your mantra? (Photo: Pixabay)

Q: Tell us about your stint on Shark Tank India and what made you feel connected to it?

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Bahl: What drew me to Shark Tank India was the opportunity to engage with India’s growing entrepreneurial energy. We are living in a time when more people than ever are choosing to build something of their own, and that takes courage. Having spent many years building a business myself, I understand the realities behind the idea stage, the risks, the persistence, and the constant problem-solving that entrepreneurship demands. Shark Tank creates a platform where those journeys are recognised and supported.

For me, being part of it is really about contributing in a small way to India’s entrepreneurship story, whether that means backing a promising idea, offering guidance, or simply encouraging founders who are taking that first bold step.

Shark Tank brings together people who come from very different entrepreneurial journeys, but what connects all of us is a shared respect for building something from the ground up. Each of the sharks has faced their own set of challenges and taken risks to build their businesses, so there’s an unspoken understanding between us.

What I enjoy is the diversity of perspectives around the table. We don’t always agree, and that’s actually what makes the conversations interesting. Everyone brings their own lens to evaluating a business. At the end of the day, there’s a genuine sense of camaraderie. We may debate fiercely when a pitch is on the table, but there is mutual respect for the entrepreneurial journey each person represents.

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Q: What’s the best and worst thing about being an entrepreneur in India, and what would you like to change?

Bahl: The best thing about being an entrepreneur in India today is the sheer scale of opportunity. You are building for one of the most dynamic consumer markets in the world. The Indian consumer is curious, aspirational, and increasingly open to trying new products. That energy makes it an incredibly exciting place to build a brand.

At the same time, India is an incredibly complex market. It is not one homogeneous consumer base. Tastes, cultures, languages, and purchasing habits can change every few hundred kilometres. What works in one part of the country may not always translate easily into another. What is encouraging, however, is how the ecosystem around entrepreneurs is steadily improving. Access to capital, stronger infrastructure, and a growing support system for founders are making it easier to build and scale businesses than it was a decade ago.

Q: Any financial tips you would share for Gen Z?

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Bahl: One piece of advice I would share with Gen Z is that consistency compounds. Small financial decisions made regularly over time, saving or investing, add up far more than occasional big moves. At the same time, invest in yourself. Skills, learning, and real-world experience are the assets that tend to deliver the highest returns over a lifetime. And perhaps most importantly, resist the temptation of quick wins. Whether it’s building wealth or building a business, the real rewards usually come from patience and steady discipline.

Q: Is there a morning routine you follow?

Bahl: My mornings usually begin with a walk and meditation. It is the quietest part of the day and gives me time to reconnect with myself before everything else begins moving. I value that stillness because the rest of the day tends to be full of decisions, conversations, and activity. Starting the day in a calm and reflective state helps bring clarity and balance before the pace of work takes over.

When it comes to food, I believe in balance rather than extreme routines. I enjoy good food, but I try to be mindful about what and how much I eat. Over time, you realise that small habits practised consistently matter far more than occasional bursts of discipline. For me, it’s really about maintaining physical and mental balance so that you have the energy and clarity needed for the work and responsibilities the day brings.

I don’t follow any strict superfood trends or complicated supplement routines. I prefer to keep things simple and focus on eating balanced, home-style meals.

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For me, the focus is really on moderation and balance rather than any one ‘superfood’.

Q: How important is sleep for you, considering work-life balance and debate around the 70-hour work week?

Bahl: When you are building a business, the idea of perfect work–life balance can be a bit theoretical. There are phases when the work demands a lot more of you, and as a founder, you accept that responsibility. In many ways, you are living the journey you chose. That said, I don’t believe in glorifying exhaustion. Good decisions require clarity of thought, and that comes from a rested mind. Entrepreneurship is a long journey, and you have to preserve your energy for the long run.

So while there are certainly periods of intense work, I try to make sure I get enough sleep to stay clear-headed and effective.

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Q: Tell us about how you make time for your family?

Bahl: Spending time with my two sons, Rajvir and Ranvir, is the best way for me to unwind. No matter how demanding the day has been, being around them instantly changes the rhythm of things. Children have a way of bringing simplicity back into life. Whether it’s playing a game, going for a walk, or just spending time together, those moments help you disconnect from the noise of work. They remind you that the small, ordinary moments are often the most meaningful.

Q: So, that’s how you take care of your mental health?

Bahl: I try to keep my approach to mental health simple and consistent. I believe mental balance often comes from perspective. When you are building a business, there will always be pressures and uncertainties. Learning to stay calm, think clearly, and not get overwhelmed by temporary setbacks becomes important over time. For me, small daily practices and a steady mindset go a long way in maintaining mental well-being.

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What’s your perspective on work-life balance? (Photo: Unsplash) What’s your perspective on work-life balance? (Photo: Unsplash)

Q: Your Shark Tank co-judge, Kunal Bahl, is often mistaken for your brother. Where does that come from?

Bahl: Yes, people often joke that we look like brothers, and I think that just reflects the familiarity and comfort that comes from knowing someone for so long. Kunal and I go back many years. Over time, the relationship has become less like a friendship and more like family.