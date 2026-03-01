Try Shanaya Kapoor’s 3 wellness rituals to reset your day: ‘Not a morning person at all’

Shanaya Kapoor is “not a morning person at all”. Admitting that she woke up at 8 am on the day of the shoot, the Tu Yaa Main actor shared what her mornings look like, and the 3 rituals that keep her grounded and prepared to take on the day. Talking about her morning mantra, Kapoor shared that she likes to start off by doing her skincare routine. “Icing my face, playing with my dog, and right now, I’ve become a chai lover, so having my chai in the morning,” she told Curly Tales.

Icing the face

Dr Rinky Kapoor, consultant dermatologist, cosmetic dermatologist, and dermatosurgeon at The Esthetic Clinics, Mumbai, said that the skincare trend of icing one’s face has various benefits. “It is believed to reduce the puffiness of your face while temporarily tightening the skin. There is a range of skincare benefits of using ice-cold water on the face,” she said.