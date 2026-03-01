Try Shanaya Kapoor’s 3 wellness rituals to reset your day: ‘Not a morning person at all’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor is “not a morning person at all”. Admitting that she woke up at 8 am on the day of the shoot, the Tu Yaa Main actor shared what her mornings look like, and the 3 rituals that keep her grounded and prepared to take on the day. Talking about her morning mantra, Kapoor shared that she likes to start off by doing her skincare routine. “Icing my face, playing with my dog, and right now, I’ve become a chai lover, so having my chai in the morning,” she told Curly Tales.
Dr Rinky Kapoor, consultant dermatologist, cosmetic dermatologist, and dermatosurgeon at The Esthetic Clinics, Mumbai, said that the skincare trend of icing one’s face has various benefits. “It is believed to reduce the puffiness of your face while temporarily tightening the skin. There is a range of skincare benefits of using ice-cold water on the face,” she said.
The sudden shock of cold water can improve blood flow to the skin, making it glow when done for a fortnight. “It can benefit those with skin conditions like psoriasis, eczema, or rosacea,” added Dr Kapoor.
According to Dr Rachna Khanna Singh, Mental Wellness Expert at Artemis Hospital, spending time with animals can boost oxytocin and other endorphins (feel-good hormones). Cortisol, the stress hormone, has been proven to decrease in pets. “Of course, we only recommend it to people who are animal lovers. For them, it can really make a difference and act as a real source of comfort,” she shared.
Aditi Prasad Apte, Senior Clinical Nutritionist, Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru, shared that chai contains tannins, caffeine, milk, sugar, and spices, all of which stimulate the digestive system. “Drinking chai on an empty stomach can impact digestion, metabolism, and gut comfort. In the absence of food, this stimulation can be abrupt, leading to increased gastric acid secretion,” she explained.
Tea naturally increases acid production, and when consumed first thing in the morning, that acid has no food to act on. This irritation can present as chest burning, nausea, bloating, or a heavy feeling in the upper abdomen. For those already prone to reflux or gastritis, symptoms may become more frequent, said Apte.
The nutritionist further added that skipping breakfast in favour of chai may blunt natural hunger signals, leading to irregular eating patterns. And if sugar is added to the drink, blood glucose may spike and drop quickly, which can increase cravings and mid-morning fatigue.
However, she said that there’s no need to give up on your morning chai completely. “Having it after breakfast, or at least with some food, can reduce acid irritation and make it gentler on the stomach,” she advised.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.