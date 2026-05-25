Shakti Mohan says she ‘hated’ her name, was made fun of: ‘Everyone deserves their own identity’

Dancer and choreographer Shakti Mohan, 40, recently disclosed that while growing up, she “hated” her name. “People used to bully me by calling me ‘Shaktimaan’ and ‘Shakti Kapoor.’ I used to wonder why my parents named me Shakti in the first place, because most people associate it with a male figure. Later, in 10th & 11th standards, my professors told me, ‘You have no idea how powerful this name is. Iska matlab divine energy hai.’ That was the first time I started seeing my name differently,” she told SheThePeople.

Revealing that none of the three sisters planned to become artistes, Shakti continued: “We just followed what we loved. I loved dancing, Didi loved singing, and Mukti loved acting. But growing up in boarding school, comparisons were constant. Teachers would tell Mukti, ‘“Look at your sister, she dances & studies so well.’ Honestly, I feel that pressure shouldn’t exist. Everyone deserves their own identity.”

Have you experienced such insecurities? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Have you experienced such insecurities? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Being the middle child also felt strange sometimes. “Na baby wala pyaar mila, na decision-maker wali respect. Still, dance was the one thing I always knew for sure. I never overplanned my career. My thinking was always simple: “Agar mann hai, toh mai karungi” (If I feel like it, I will do it),” she expressed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SheThePeople (@shethepeopletv)

From a psychology perspective, this story is about much more than a name. It is about identity, reflected Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and life coach.

“A name is often one of the earliest psychological mirrors through which a person begins understanding themselves. Before we understand our personality, achievements, beliefs, or strengths, we know our name. We hear it repeated thousands of times throughout childhood. It becomes intertwined with belonging, recognition, social experiences, family meaning, and self-perception. This is why teasing around names can affect children far more deeply than adults sometimes realise,” said Delnna.

But what makes Shakti’s story powerful is not simply that she struggled with her name. It is that somebody helped her see it differently.

“And that matters deeply. Because psychologically, perspective has the power to transform identity. Her professors did not change her name. They changed the meaning she attached to it,” said Delnna.

Story continues below this ad

Many people do not necessarily need a completely new identity. They need a new understanding of the identity they already carry.

“Sometimes a person spends years believing they are ‘too emotional’, until somebody reframes emotional depth as empathy and sensitivity. Someone believes they are ‘too loud’, until somebody helps them recognise leadership, passion, or expressive confidence. Someone feels ashamed of being ‘different’ until somebody shows them that uniqueness was never the problem. Perspective changes psychology,” described Delnna.

This is one of the reasons mentors, teachers, emotionally healthy adults, therapists, and supportive environments can play such a transformative role in a person’s life. The right person at the right moment can help interrupt a painful narrative and offer a healthier one.

There is also a broader lesson here for parents, educators, and families.

Story continues below this ad

Be mindful of how you speak about names, appearances, personalities, and identities around children. “What may sound playful, casual, or harmless to adults can quietly become part of a child’s internal story about themselves. And equally, never underestimate the power of helping a child understand the beauty, meaning, history, or strength behind who they are. Because sometimes, confidence does not begin with becoming somebody new. It begins with seeing yourself differently,” said Delnna.