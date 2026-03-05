Shahid Kapoor says ‘main bahut sensitive hoon,’ admits working on himself to let go of past baggage

Shahid Kapoor recently opened up about “self-work” to let go of past baggage. “I take some time to forget something. Main bahut sensitive hoon (I am quite sensitive). So, I shut myself off when something bothers me…I am trying to work on it…” Kapoor told Kapil Sharma on his Netflix show.

The O’Romeo actor added, “I am doing a lot of self-work because I feel that sometimes, things pass by and you still carry them as a burden. It then affects your present relationships. That should not happen. I think that’s very important in life.”

Taking a leaf out of the diary, we asked how choosing not drag the past along matters.