Shahid Kapoor says ‘main bahut sensitive hoon,’ admits working on himself to let go of past baggage

Shahid Kapoor recently opened up about “self-work” to let go of past baggage. “I take some time to forget something. Main bahut sensitive hoon (I am quite sensitive). So, I shut myself off when something bothers me…I am trying to work on it…” Kapoor told Kapil Sharma on his Netflix show.
The O’Romeo actor added, “I am doing a lot of self-work because I feel that sometimes, things pass by and you still carry them as a burden. It then affects your present relationships. That should not happen. I think that’s very important in life.”
Taking a leaf out of the diary, we asked how choosing not drag the past along matters.
In an industry that often rewards composure and detachment, admitting sensitivity feels disarming, shared Dr Chandni Tugnait, MD (A.M) Psychotherapist, Life Alchemist, Coach & Healer, Founder & Director, Gateway of Healing.
Being sensitive is often misunderstood, as it does not mean being weak. “It usually means you register experiences more intensely, praise feels meaningful, criticism lingers, and conflict unsettles. For someone wired this way, emotional experiences leave deeper imprints. The challenge is not sensitivity itself. It is what happens when those imprints are not processed. A hurt from years ago can colour how you respond today. A betrayal can make you defensive long after the relationship is over. Without reflection, old emotions travel forward,” expressed Dr Tugnait.
Choosing not to drag the past long reflects a conscious decision. “Baggage is rarely dramatic. It shows up in tone, assumptions, impatience, or withdrawal. Many people believe time alone heals, but time without self-work often just buries feelings. Working on oneself means noticing triggers instead of reacting instantly. It means asking whether the intensity of a reaction belongs to the present moment or to something unresolved. That awareness does not erase sensitivity. It channels it,” said Dr Tugnait.
Admiring his admission of being sensitive, Dr Tugnait said that it is also an act of accountability. “Sensitivity can make someone thoughtful and empathetic. It can also make them reactive if they do not pause. Emotional maturity lies in recognising that while feelings are valid, they do not always justify behaviour,” said Dr Tugnait.
According to the expert, in relationships, this matters deeply. “If past disappointments are not addressed internally, they get projected outward. Growth requires separating what belongs to yesterday from what is happening today.”
She shared that his reflection feels relatable because many people struggle with the same tension. “Feeling deeply is not the issue, but carrying yesterday into every new situation is the real problem. Real growth is subtle, as it happens when someone decides to respond differently from before. Sensitivity, when combined with self-awareness, becomes strength. Without it, it becomes baggage. The difference lies in whether you choose to carry the past or learn from it and put it down,” said Dr Tugnait.
