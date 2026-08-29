Shahid Kapoor shares ’44th-floor’ analogy to heal trauma: ‘Problem was in the basement’

Shahid Kapoor recently shared an interesting analogy for dealing with childhood issues, comparing his current age to living on the 44th floor of a building. Speaking to podcaster Prakhar Gupta on his YouTube Channel, the Cocktail 2 actor said, “I live on the 44th floor. There’s some problem or the other with the electricity supply, and I’ve been checking the wires all around the house. But the problem was in the basement. The problem with the wire occurred when I was one year old. If I don’t go to the basement and fix it, the problem during the 44th year will keep recurring.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

What does the statement really imply?

Dr Rahul Chandok, senior consultant and head of psychiatry at Artemis Lite NFC, New Delhi, says that childhood fears can stem from a variety of sources including developmental milestones, temperament, traumatic experiences or modeling others.

Story continues below this ad

“As children grow, they encounter new experiences and concepts that can be overwhelming or frightening. For example, the fear of the dark is often linked to a child’s developing imagination and the inability to distinguish between fantasy and reality. Some children are naturally more anxious or cautious than others. This can make them more prone to developing fears,” he tells indianexpress.com.

Arushi Sethi Shah, mental health expert and co-founder of Trijog – Know Your Mind, adds that childhood trauma often shapes behaviour, emotions, and relationships long after the events have passed. The unresolved wounds from the past continue to influence us well into our adult life, including shaping our attachment styles, ability to trust people, along with a deeper impact on one’s self esteem.

According to her, adults who experienced trauma early on may find it hard to manage strong emotions. Mood swings, anxiety spikes, and difficulty calming down can all be connected to earlier experiences, she says, adding that trauma frequently manifests physically. “Chronic muscle tension, especially in areas like the neck, shoulders, and back — is often associated with past traumatic experiences,” she tells indianexpress.com.

According to her, trauma can also affect the autonomic nervous system, leading to states of hyperarousal or numbing. These disruptions may appear as physical issues such as digestive disorders, headaches, or weakened immunity. Shah also highlights the role of “memory triggers”, associated with one’s childhood, where specific sensations or environments can provoke traumatic memories, resulting in physical reactions like a racing heart or sweating.

Story continues below this ad

Kapoor shares an interesting analogy on how to deal with trauma. (Source: Instagram/@shahidkapoor) Kapoor shares an interesting analogy on how to deal with trauma. (Source: Instagram/@shahidkapoor)

How can you release trauma?

Releasing trauma from the body is essential for holistic healing. Shah recommends several effective methods to support this process. “Mindfulness and body awareness practices — such as meditation and body scans — can help individuals become more attuned to physical sensations linked to trauma. Observing these sensations without judgment enables gradual release of stored tension and emotions,” she elaborates.

To help you in this regard, she suggests physical activities like yoga, tai chi, or dance which are also valuable in trauma release. These practices promote relaxation, support emotional processing, and facilitate the release of stored energy.

“Additionally, breathwork techniques such as diaphragmatic breathing help regulate the autonomic nervous system, reducing trauma’s physical impact,” she says.

For those seeking specialised support, Shah recommends therapeutic approaches such as somatic experiencing, EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing), or trauma-informed massage therapy to be highly beneficial.

Story continues below this ad

ALSO READ | Are you proud of being extremely self-reliant? It might be a trauma response

“These methods focus on releasing physical tension and safely integrating traumatic memories within a therapeutic setting,” she adds.

By combining these strategies, individuals can embark on a transformative journey toward healing, reclaiming both physical and emotional well-being.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.