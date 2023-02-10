scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Advertisement

Inside Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani’s new abode: ‘Gauri Khan turned my house into a home’

Gauri Khan revamped Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani's home, pictures of which the latter shared on social media.

Gauri KhanShah Rukh Khan manager Pooja Dadlani poses with Gauri Khan from her revamped home. (Pic source: Instagram/Pooja Dadlani)

On Thursday, actor Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani took to Instagram to share some beautiful pictures of her new home designed by the superstar’s interior designer wife, Gauri Khan. Soon, social media also came alive with pictures of Shah Rukh and Gauri visiting Pooja’s new abode.

“Stepping into my new abode… to new dreams to create warmth and happiness. And what better way to start this new journey than with a house designed by none other than @gaurikhan my family… She turned my house into a home,” Pooja captioned the images, in which she can be seen posing with Gauri.

In the photos, one can see Pooja’s spacious living room replete with full-length glass windows covered with sheer white curtains. In the background, one can also spot a huge palm plant, and a beautiful grey pot that completed the grey wall paint decorated with statement pieces. In another picture, we see Pooja and Gauri perched on a light mint, oversized comfortable sofa set.

In the pictures, one can also spot two circular round tables with oversized, vintage lamp shades placed atop them, along with a wooden coffee table. All in all, the decor can be described as minimalist, chic, yet extremely trendy.

Gauri Khan, the name behind Gauri Khan Designs is a self-taught interior designer who designed the homes of many Bollywood celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez, Farah Khan, Manish Malhotra among others.

Shah Rukh Khan also visited Pooja’s newly revamped abode and was caught by paparazzi.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

ALSO READ |Know more about kintsugi, Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘hobby’ in the film ‘Pathaan’

Gauri, recently, also appeared on a YouTube series called ‘Dream Homes With Gauri Khan’ where she took us in the behind the scene journey of doing up beautiful spaces for her high profile clients including Malaika Arora, Katrina Kaif, Farah Khan and others.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sophia Duleep Singh: The forgotten story of the Sikh princess who catalys...
Sophia Duleep Singh: The forgotten story of the Sikh princess who catalys...
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
Delhi Confidential: A big spread at Hooda’s special lunch
Delhi Confidential: A big spread at Hooda’s special lunch
Adani’s high leverage has come under lens, but other Indian firms not far...
Adani’s high leverage has come under lens, but other Indian firms not far...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-02-2023 at 20:00 IST
Next Story

Adani-Hindenburg row: SC expresses concern, seeks SEBI’s views on strengthening regulatory framework

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

The 14th edition of India Art Fair kickstarts with an array of diverse artworks
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close