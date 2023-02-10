Inside Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani’s new abode: ‘Gauri Khan turned my house into a home’

On Thursday, actor Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani took to Instagram to share some beautiful pictures of her new home designed by the superstar’s interior designer wife, Gauri Khan. Soon, social media also came alive with pictures of Shah Rukh and Gauri visiting Pooja’s new abode.

“Stepping into my new abode… to new dreams to create warmth and happiness. And what better way to start this new journey than with a house designed by none other than @gaurikhan my family… She turned my house into a home,” Pooja captioned the images, in which she can be seen posing with Gauri.

In the photos, one can see Pooja’s spacious living room replete with full-length glass windows covered with sheer white curtains. In the background, one can also spot a huge palm plant, and a beautiful grey pot that completed the grey wall paint decorated with statement pieces. In another picture, we see Pooja and Gauri perched on a light mint, oversized comfortable sofa set.

In the pictures, one can also spot two circular round tables with oversized, vintage lamp shades placed atop them, along with a wooden coffee table. All in all, the decor can be described as minimalist, chic, yet extremely trendy.

Gauri Khan, the name behind Gauri Khan Designs is a self-taught interior designer who designed the homes of many Bollywood celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez, Farah Khan, Manish Malhotra among others.

Shah Rukh Khan also visited Pooja’s newly revamped abode and was caught by paparazzi.

Gauri, recently, also appeared on a YouTube series called ‘Dream Homes With Gauri Khan’ where she took us in the behind the scene journey of doing up beautiful spaces for her high profile clients including Malaika Arora, Katrina Kaif, Farah Khan and others.

