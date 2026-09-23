Shah Rukh Khan on the ‘green flag’ for a happy marriage: ‘Make adjustments so both of you…’

Shah Rukh Khan, 60, gave the most heartwarming advice to a newlywed couple on X. Responding to a question on “what is the green flag to maintain a happy married life”, in an Ask-Me-Anything (AMA) session, Khan answered in his distinctive style, “Ek doosre ke rang mein rang jao….make adjustments so both of you make the partner happier (loosely translates to embrace each other’s colours or qualities…).”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

While it sounds romantic, there is an important relationship truth within it, reflected Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist, and relationship breakthrough coach.

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“No lasting partnership can survive if two people insist on living exactly as they did before the relationship began. Adjustment is healthy when two people make space for each other. It becomes unhealthy when one person repeatedly makes themselves smaller to keep the other happy,” expressed Delnna, stressing that every close relationship requires adjustment. “You may change how you communicate because your partner processes conflict differently. You may rethink how you spend weekends, divide responsibilities, manage money, interact with families or express affection. Even seemingly small acts, such as remembering that your partner needs quiet after a difficult day or learning to communicate instead of withdrawing during conflict, matter,” said Delnna.

The problem begins when we confuse adjustment with self-abandonment. “Healthy compromise may not be perfectly equal every day. One partner may carry more during illness, career pressure, pregnancy, grief or another difficult phase. But over the life of a relationship, there needs to be a felt sense of reciprocity: my happiness matters to you, and yours matters to me,” Delnna told indianexpress.com.

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: AI Generated) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: AI Generated)

According to Delnna’s perspective, there is another beautiful way to understand Khan’s emphasis. “Two people in love will inevitably influence one another. We pick up expressions, rituals, tastes, habits and sometimes entirely new ways of seeing life. But intimacy does not require two colours to disappear into one. A healthy relationship allows both colours to remain visible while creating something new together,” Delnna said.

Ek doosre ke rang mein rang jao….make adjustments so both of you make the partner happier. https://t.co/iEIJ3ct6fP — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 15, 2026

Before making a major adjustment in a relationship, couples can ask themselves:

*Am I choosing this freely, or am I afraid of what will happen if I say no?

*Does my partner also make room for my needs and happiness?

*Is this adjustment asking me to change a habit, or abandon an important value or boundary?

*Can I express disagreement here without being punished, humiliated or emotionally withdrawn from?

*After repeatedly compromising, do I still recognise myself in this relationship?

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Love does require adjustment, but healthy love does not demand disappearance. “The goal is not merely to make your partner happy. It is to build a relationship in which both people can experience love, dignity, individuality and happiness without one person having to lose themselves for the other,” Delnna said.