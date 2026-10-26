Shah Rukh Khan finds being barefoot ‘awkward’: ‘Baring my soul is easier’

Shah Rukh Khan once candidly admitted that he finds it “awkward” to be barefoot. “It’s not a secret. I don’t wear slippers. I don’t like being barefoot. I find it awkward. As soon as I wake up, once my feet are off the bed, they are in shoes. I can only take them off once my feet are off the floor. Even in films, when they tell me to do scenes without shoes, I find it awkward. So, I will wear socks or something. I get awkward baring my feet. Baring my soul is easier than baring my feet,” the King actor told The ShowBiz India Hour in 2024.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

It is funny, relatable, and psychologically more interesting than it initially appears, Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and relationship breakthrough coach, reflected.

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“We often assume that confidence is a personality trait people either possess or lack. If somebody can command a stage, face cameras, speak effortlessly, and handle public attention, we imagine they must feel equally comfortable with every aspect of themselves. Human beings rarely work that way,” Delnna said.

Why do seemingly small things make us uncomfortable?

Not every discomfort needs to have a dramatic psychological explanation. “Sometimes we simply develop preferences, sensory dislikes or habits that become deeply familiar. In other cases, self-consciousness may develop after teasing, an embarrassing experience, repeated comments about appearance or simply years of paying excessive attention to one feature,” mentioned Delnna.

What does it say about our mind? (Photo: Freepik) What does it say about our mind? (Photo: Freepik)

Not every insecurity needs to be ‘fixed’

This distinction matters. “If Shah Rukh Khan prefers shoes, there is no psychological requirement that he learn to love being barefoot. Self-acceptance does not mean forcing ourselves to eliminate every quirk, preference or discomfort,” described Delnna.

The concern arises when self-consciousness begins controlling our choices. “If somebody avoids intimacy, photographs, swimming, social situations, particular clothes or important experiences because they are terrified of another person seeing a perceived flaw, it may be worth examining the belief underneath the avoidance,” said Delnna.

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We can be articulate and insecure, successful and self-conscious, emotionally open and strangely particular about our feet. Human confidence is full of such contradictions. “The humour lies in the wonderful human truth: even the parts of ourselves we find hardest to expose do not have to make perfect sense to anyone else to feel real to us,” said Delnna.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.