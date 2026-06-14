Shabana Azmi recalls dad’s career advice: ‘You can become a mochi but…’; expert weighs in

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When Shabana Azmi was deciding what to study in college, she found herself torn between literature and psychology. So, as many young people do, she turned to her father for advice.
The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress shared an old interview clip on Instagram, in which she recalled a conversation with her father, the celebrated poet and lyricist Kaifi Azmi, that shaped not just her education but also her approach to work itself.
Azmi shared that when she told her father she was interested in acting, he suggested she take up psychology instead of literature. The artist strongly believed that studying psychology would make it significantly easier for Shabana to understand characters and their complexities.
She said the advice ultimately helped her as an actor. Later, when she told him she wanted to join the Film Institute and become an actress, his response stayed with her for life.
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“Beta, koi bhi kaam chhota ya bada nahi hota. Agar tum mochi banna chaho, toh bhi main tumhara saath doonga. Shart yeh hai ki tumko Hindustan ka sabse badhiya mochi banna padega. Agar tum acting karogi, toh itni achhi actress bano ki log kahen ki sachmuch yeh bahut achhi hai. Matlab rise to the level of your own potential.” (No work is ever small or big. Even if you wanted to become a cobbler, I would support you. The only condition is that you must become the best cobbler in India. If you choose acting, become such a good actress that people say, ‘She is truly exceptional.’ In other words, rise to the level of your own potential.)
His message was simple: no profession is beneath respect, but whatever you choose, strive for excellence.
Psychiatrists say this kind of parenting can leave a lasting positive impact. According to Dr Kunal Kumar, Senior Consultant, Psychiatry, ShardaCare–Healthcity, Kaifi Azmi’s words reflect emotionally healthy parenting.
“This is a very healthy and emotionally supportive parenting approach. The parent is not forcing status, money, or social pressure on the child. Instead, they are encouraging the child to follow their interests with confidence and dignity,” he tells indianexpress.com.
That message — that no profession is “too small” — can strongly shape how children view themselves. Rather than linking self-worth to prestige or salary, it helps them feel emotionally secure enough to make choices based on passion, talent, and curiosity.
Dr Kumar explains that such parental support can also reduce fear of failure. When children know they will still be loved and respected even if they struggle, they are often more willing to take chances, try new paths, and learn through mistakes instead of fearing disappointment.
The focus on doing one’s best, rather than chasing status, may matter just as much.
“People who focus on giving their best are often more satisfied and emotionally stable because their happiness depends on personal effort and purpose rather than only recognition or societal expectations,” Dr Kumar notes.
In a world where career decisions are often measured through income, status, or social approval, Kaifi Azmi’s advice feels timeless: choose what speaks to you, and then rise to the level of your own potential.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.