Shabana Azmi recalls dad’s career advice: ‘You can become a mochi but…’; expert weighs in

When Shabana Azmi was deciding what to study in college, she found herself torn between literature and psychology. So, as many young people do, she turned to her father for advice.

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress shared an old interview clip on Instagram, in which she recalled a conversation with her father, the celebrated poet and lyricist Kaifi Azmi, that shaped not just her education but also her approach to work itself.

Azmi shared that when she told her father she was interested in acting, he suggested she take up psychology instead of literature. The artist strongly believed that studying psychology would make it significantly easier for Shabana to understand characters and their complexities.