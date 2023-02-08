‘Why not me?’: How these three women shattered taboos to foray into the sexual wellness industry

We may have grown more candid about several subjects that were previously brushed under the carpet (like mental health), sex continues to remain a taboo topic with conversations about the same often not permeating closed doors. As such, sexual wellness and intimate health often fail to find a mention when talking about one’s overall health. With even men hesitating to utter the three-letter word, women find it much harder to verbalise their concerns regarding sexual pleasure and wellness. However, several women are shattering these age-old stereotypes and working to normalise conversations around sexual wellness in the country.

Anushka Gupta, who founded MyMuse with her husband Sahil Gupta, felt that it was about time Indian society opened up to conversations and products around the sexual experience. Tired of brown-paper bags shrouded in shame, they wanted to create a modern sexual wellness brand for Indians that’s relatable, accessible, and above all, fun. “MyMuse evolved along with our own relationship. We started having conversations about the idea of a sexual wellness start-up right as we’d started dating (yes, we know, pretty interesting order of events)!” she told indianexpress.com.

Growing up in a typical Indian household, Gupta always wondered why our culture has such a stigmatised view of sex, pleasure, and our bodies. “We felt the need for a safe space, one that stops treating sexual wellness as vulgar and dirty,” she added.

Anushka Gupta, founder, MyMuse (Source: MyMuse) Anushka Gupta, founder, MyMuse (Source: MyMuse)

While some see sexual products as taboo, others find them ‘sleazy’; and, this is what she set out to change. “We set out to create a brand that changes how intimate products are perceived – wanting to take them from something ‘sleazy’ to something celebrated. Our mission was always to help create positive change in our society, give thousands of people like us access to better products for their bodies, and take their sexual wellness seriously.”

Shakun Sethi, too, decided to help people in their sexual journey through resources related to sex and sexuality via her platform TickleLife. For her, the idea was to eliminate the tech bias regarding sex-related content and simplify IT and business services for these businesses. “Most popular website building platforms like WordPress, Wix, and Shopify (eCommerce) have very strict terms for adult entertainment or wellness-related content. These platforms can suspend an account if the platform posts sexually explicit content or links related to erotic content. Most social media platforms do not allow adult content or images to be shared or promoted on their platforms. Even content related to menstruation is regulated online. Advertising is restricted for many high-risk businesses. Mainstream financial services providers like banks and credit card companies all treat adult businesses differently from other businesses, acting often under so-called ‘morality clauses’ aimed at legit businesses with ‘taboo’ reputations,” she explained.

For Sethi, however, the journey began with a simple app which was meant to be a platform to discuss and seek expert advice from experts and the community for a fulfilling sexual experience, and it saw more than 5000 people signing up in the first few days. However, she soon decided to pull the plug on this initiative when the app pivoted towards becoming a medium for unattested wellness advice from unqualified users. But, she didn’t let this deter her from expanding sexual wellness awareness in society.

Shakun Sethi, founder and CEO, TickleLife (Source: TickleLife) Shakun Sethi, founder and CEO, TickleLife (Source: TickleLife)

“In this journey to build-develop-launch the app, I became an insider within the fast-evolving adult wellness vertical, learning from the conversations around me, and users of my app, certified experts and entrepreneurs in the adult well-being sector. I channelised my network of who’s who in the adult wellbeing vertical, generated high-quality content applying my marketing experience, and built exposure for these businesses. That was TickleLife’s first initiative as a podcasting and community marketing platform for the adult wellness sector,” she told indianexpress.com.

Advertisement

While Gupta and Sethi aimed to push the envelope regarding sexual wellness due to the pre-existing stereotypes, for Komal Baldwa, founder of Bleu, the idea to launch what’s touted as India’s first vegan condom brand was borne out of her personal experience.

“Like most Indians, I have grown up in a family where there were zero talks about sex. Many of us used pornography for sex education. Way back before Bleu was born, I was going through an allergic reaction caused by regular condoms. I asked myself if other people face similar issues. After talking to a few of my peers, I realised that there was no one around me ready to talk about this issue,” she shared.

Baldwa added that the condom industry was purely focused on male pleasure with men being the major stakeholders; there lacked the required empathy toward female needs and struggles. “When I realised that there was no ready solution available for it, I knew that somebody had to get their hands dirty to solve this problem; so why not me?” she told indianexpress.com.

Advertisement

To ensure they meet the need of the hour, these women relied heavily on customer research – something that has earlier been ignored. “We do interact with our customers on a regular basis to understand their pain points to discover the white spaces where we can innovate new products. We do thorough research about the ingredients and their effects on the body. Certain chemicals (like parabens) are found in regular products which do reduce the cost of research and manufacturing but may have long-term adverse effects on the woman’s body, We make sure such ingredients are replaced with safer alternatives,” Baldwa said.

Komal Baldwa, founder, Bleu (Source: Bleu) Komal Baldwa, founder, Bleu (Source: Bleu)

Since these products are to be used intimately, Gupta too ensures that every single ingredient is safe and comfortable on her own body. “Our products are designed keeping in mind the nuances of the Indian mindset. Pleasure is still very much a grey area that needs to be navigated carefully. So, discretion is one of the top priorities while we design them. We want to ensure that people feel comfortable both buying our products and keeping them at home. Also, you’ll never see harmful toxins or inferior quality materials used in our products. We go through multiple rounds of quality control before they’re available to you,” she explained.

ALSO READ | Why women have a complicated relationship with bike taxis

However, it wasn’t always easy for these women as the immediate family members and society often frowned upon their decision to foray into this field. “Even though my family has always supported me in my entrepreneurial journey, it is the society in general that questions your choices. But my biggest challenge is the lack of access to funding and skilled resources which are easily available to software solutions and service start-ups serving traditional verticals. Investor interest vanishes the moment I introduce my business and throw in words like ‘the adult wellness sector,’ ‘sextech’, ‘high-risk’ business payment solutions. And yet it’s a category that affects so much of our lives, and we don’t even want to recognize it half the time,” Sethi shared.

Baldwa also faced many prejudices as a woman in the sexual industry ranging from societal judgements to factory owners bluntly refusing to talk to her. “Lots of times, I was ridiculed and ghosted in social gatherings for perusing a startup which sells condoms. Eventually, I understood it was not only men who hate women in the condom industry but females as well,” she shared.

Despite these challenges, these women broke the glass ceiling in the sexual wellness sector, and are now hoping for increased awareness around sexual well-being. “We invest so much of our time, effort, and money in our physical health and emotional well-being. But being a happy, healthy, positive person means thinking about all aspects of our uniquely human experience. And let’s be real–what’s more integral to that than sex?” Gupta asked.

Advertisement

Agreeing, Baldwa said that our hormones regulate our sexual well-being along with our mental well-being, which needs to be normalised with our conversation around sex. “Sex happens with an organ of our human anatomy. Each organ in our body plays an important role in our life. An active sexual relationship with the partner has been clinically proven to foster a better relationship with the partner,” she said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!