Seven habits of master sleepers

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Sleep has quietly become one of the biggest casualties of modern living, caught somewhere between late-night scrolling and racing to-do lists. Yet, as experts warn, this everyday compromise can have long-term consequences for overall health.
According to global estimates by the World Health Organization, over 30% of adults worldwide experience sleep disorders. In urban India, that number is estimated at 30% to 35%, reflecting how lifestyle habits are increasingly disrupting natural sleep cycles. Drawing on insights from Dr Vikramjeet Singh, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine at Aakash Healthcare, here’s a practical, expert-backed guide to improving sleep quality through simple, consistent habits.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
“Sleep is not just downtime for the body—it is an active process that supports brain function, emotional balance, immunity, and heart health,” says Dr Singh. “When sleep is consistently compromised, it begins to affect almost every system in the body.”
He adds that while occasional poor sleep may not be harmful, chronic sleep deprivation can lead to fatigue, reduced concentration, and increased risk of long-term health conditions.
7 expert-backed habits to improve your sleep
1. Fix your sleep schedule
Your body operates on an internal clock known as the circadian rhythm.
“Maintaining a consistent sleep and wake time, even on weekends, helps regulate this rhythm,” explains Dr Singh. “When your circadian cycle is stable, falling asleep becomes more natural and effortless.”
2. Cut screen time before bed
Late-night scrolling might feel relaxing, but it does the opposite for your brain.
“Digital screens emit blue light, which suppresses the production of Melatonin,” says Dr Singh. “This delays the onset of sleep and reduces its quality.”
He recommends avoiding screens at least 30–60 minutes before bedtime and replacing them with offline activities.
3. Build a calming bedtime ritual
Your brain needs cues to transition from activity to rest.
“A consistent pre-sleep routine—such as reading, taking a warm shower, or practising breathing exercises- signals the body that it’s time to wind down,” says Dr Singh. “This can significantly reduce the time it takes to fall asleep.”
4. Be mindful of evening food and drinks
What you consume in the evening can have a direct impact on how well you sleep.
“Caffeine and high-sugar foods stimulate the nervous system and can delay sleep onset,” Dr Singh notes. “It’s best to avoid caffeine at least six hours before bedtime and keep dinner light and early.”
5. Optimise your sleep environment
Your bedroom setup plays a bigger role than you might think.
“A quiet, dark, and cool environment promotes better sleep by helping the body relax,” says Dr Singh. “Comfortable bedding and minimal noise can make a noticeable difference in sleep quality.”
6. Get natural sunlight during the day
Daytime habits are just as important as nighttime routines. “Exposure to natural light helps regulate your circadian rhythm and supports healthy melatonin production at night,” explains Dr Singh. “Even 20–30 minutes of sunlight daily can improve sleep patterns.”
7. Exercise, just not too late
Regular movement is a powerful sleep aid. “Physical activity reduces stress and promotes deeper sleep,” says Dr Singh. “However, high-intensity workouts close to bedtime can be stimulating, so it’s better to exercise earlier in the day.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.