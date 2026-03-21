Seven habits of master sleepers

What is your ideal bedtime routine? (Photo: AI)

Sleep has quietly become one of the biggest casualties of modern living, caught somewhere between late-night scrolling and racing to-do lists. Yet, as experts warn, this everyday compromise can have long-term consequences for overall health.

According to global estimates by the World Health Organization, over 30% of adults worldwide experience sleep disorders. In urban India, that number is estimated at 30% to 35%, reflecting how lifestyle habits are increasingly disrupting natural sleep cycles. Drawing on insights from Dr Vikramjeet Singh, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine at Aakash Healthcare, here’s a practical, expert-backed guide to improving sleep quality through simple, consistent habits.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.