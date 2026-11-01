Seema Sajdeh opens up about Botox, fillers and Profhilo: ‘Good job, na’

Seema Sajdeh recently appeared on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s Double Date podcast with her Alliance co-star, Nikhil Chinapa, and spoke at length about the cosmetic treatments she’s had. “I’ve had a bit of fillers, I’ve had Botox done, I’ve had Profhilo done. I’ve done laser treatments. I haven’t done fillers in a while because, in the meantime, I didn’t think I needed it,” she shared, and when Bedi said, “You look fab,” she replied, “Thanks. Good job, na?”

For the Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives actor, “If it makes you feel good, why not?”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.