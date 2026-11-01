Seema Sajdeh opens up about Botox, fillers and Profhilo: ‘Good job, na’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Seema Sajdeh recently appeared on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s Double Date podcast with her Alliance co-star, Nikhil Chinapa, and spoke at length about the cosmetic treatments she’s had. “I’ve had a bit of fillers, I’ve had Botox done, I’ve had Profhilo done. I’ve done laser treatments. I haven’t done fillers in a while because, in the meantime, I didn’t think I needed it,” she shared, and when Bedi said, “You look fab,” she replied, “Thanks. Good job, na?”
For the Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives actor, “If it makes you feel good, why not?”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Vashisht Dikshit, Consultant – Plastic and cosmetic surgery, Gleneagles Hospital Parel, says that Botox, rhinoplasty, and dermal fillers such as cheek, under-eye, lip, and jawline fillers are popular aesthetic treatments that help enhance facial features and improve overall appearance. Profilho, on the other hand, is an injectable bio-remodelling skin treatment made from ultrapure hyaluronic acid, designed to deeply hydrate tissue and stimulate collagen and elastin production.
“Botox works by relaxing specific facial muscles to reduce wrinkles and prevent fine lines. Rhinoplasty reshapes the nose to improve facial balance and, in some cases, breathing. And dermal fillers restore lost volume, define facial contours, reduce hollowness under the eyes, enhance lip shape, and create a more defined jawline,” he explains.
What to keep in mind before getting them?
While these procedures can deliver natural-looking results and boost confidence, Dr Dikshit believes a qualified, experienced plastic surgeon or dermatologist should always perform them after a detailed facial assessment.
According to him, patients should have “realistic expectations, understand that many filler treatments are temporary and require maintenance, disclose their complete medical history, and carefully follow all pre- and post-procedure instructions” to minimise the risk of complications and achieve safe, satisfactory outcomes.
He also reiterates that it is better to speak to a doctor and clear up any doubts. “Before choosing any cosmetic procedure, have an open discussion with your doctor, ask questions, and understand the expected results, risks, recovery, and maintenance involved. Follow the dermatologist’s guidelines, and you will likely get the desired results.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.