Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

In pictures: The Sea Tunnel Aquarium in Bengaluru offers stunning 360 degree views of exotic marine life

Since each animal has its own special requirements in terms of ecology, they are housed in special tanks that are designed to maintain temperature and salinity

The Sea Tunnel Aquarium in Bengaluru is a riot of colours. (Express photo by Jithendra M)
In pictures: The Sea Tunnel Aquarium in Bengaluru offers stunning 360 degree views of exotic marine life
Bengalureans are in for a treat – one of the aquatic kind! The city is playing host to a fete called the National Family Fair, which has a special attraction called Sea Tunnel Aquarium. Visitors get a glimpse into a mysterious underwater world in this crowd-puller.

Located at two spots Kengeri and JP Nagar, the fete has been organised by the National Consumer Fair group, who also own amusement parks such as the popular FunWorld in the city. As visitors enter the fair, they are greeted by a huge tunnel filled with more than 400 species of fish.

A closer look at the fish. Express photo by Jithendra M

One can walk through the tunnel which offers a 360-degree view of the aquatic world around them. The various fish swimming past you make for a wondrous experience and also offer some great Instagram opportunities. It is a riot of colours!

The auqarium houses exotic fish species from around the world. Express photo by Jithendra M

The aquarium, which took eight months to set up and be constructed, boasts more than 500 creatures inside it. These exotic species include angelfish, clown fish, sea horses, wrasses and boxfish. Creatures such as eels can also be spotted.

The creatures they are housed in special tanks that are designed to maintain temperature and salinity. Express photo by Jithendra M

There are both freshwater as well as marine species in the aquarium. The organisers claim that it is the largest tunnel aquarium of its kind in India as it has 24 chambers with nine medium-sized aquariums.

A family enjoying the beautiful marine life. Express photo by Jithendra M

It also has 13 small caves especially designed for freshwater species and two large caverns which house the saltwater fish. Since each animal has its own special requirements in terms of ecology, they are housed in special tanks that are designed to maintain temperature and salinity.

Also Read |Washed ashore: How the sea changed, from a childhood friend to an angry, implacable force

The CEO of National Consumer Fair, Chaitanya Iyengar, tells indianexpress.com that they sourced the species from many different places, ranging from international oceans around Thailand, to our very own waters in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

One can see all the colours of the rainbow in these fish. Express photo by Jithendra M

Another must-visit attraction inside the National Family Fair is the Animal Kingdom exhibit that houses replicas of animals from extinct mammoths and dinosaurs, to giant gorillas.

The aquarium has both freshwater as well as saltwater fish. Express photo by Jithendra M
Also Read |Meet the Houston-based Indian marine conservation artist, who’s created one of the largest aquariums inside an airport
The attraction is a great spot for a selfie. Express photo by Jithendra M

Apart from these, the fair also has various stalls. One can shop for clothes, handicrafts, regional snacks and other fun knick knacks. There is also a fun photo booth for kids and the whole family. The fair is on till the end of the month.

