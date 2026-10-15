Pakistani creator questions 6-day Schengen Visa despite ‘strong’ profile: ‘Last time I am applying’

Digital creator Ramsha Waseem, based in London, has opened up about allegedly being granted only a single-entry Schengen visa valid for six days, despite a strong travel history and extensive supporting documents. “I’ve been living and working in London for five years, and I still have three years left on my work visa. I have a good travel history, including a year in the US and trips to Greece and Italy last year. I submitted everything from an employment verification letter and six months of payslips to bank statements showing a minimum balance of £6,000, my rental contract and utility bills. And yet, I was granted a visa for just six days. If this isn’t systematic racism, I don’t know what is,” the prominent Pakistani creator noted in an Instagram video, expressing frustration with what she described as a “discriminatory Schengen visa process”.

Adding that it was her second time applying for the visa, Waseem continued, “I think this is the last time I am applying for it. Not worth the money at all.”

Schengen visa allows for movement between 29 European Union countries without passport control once border security is cleared. This includes nations such as France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Greece, and the Netherlands, along with non-EU countries like Switzerland, Norway, and Iceland.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

The creator and comedian, who travels between Karachi and London, added that over the past four years, she has missed several work-related trainings, off-sites, and brand trips because she lacked the necessary visas to travel. Calling the experience deeply frustrating, she questioned the fairness of a system that, in her view, disadvantages people based on their passports. “The Schengen visa process and requirements are literally a scam, and it’s sad that we live in a world where people with certain passports are blatantly discriminated against. Over the last 4 years, I have missed several work trainings, off-sites, and brand trips because I didn’t have valid visas to travel. How is that fair? Literally so, so frustrating.”

Weighing in on the incident, K Anuradha Suresh, an aviation expert and a Retired Senior AGM from Air India, noted that “it is a harsh reality check, but entirely accurate”. “Consulates don’t look at who you are or your background; they look at consistency and precision. A single typo in an agent’s paperwork or a vague hotel booking is enough to trigger a rejection under Article 32. Proof that paperwork discipline always trumps profile. They don’t leave any loose threads. Unless they are totally satisfied, they issue a longer stay,” said Anuradha, who herself has faced such an issue.

There are two types of Schengen visas: Type D and Type C. Type D are national visas issued for purposes such as work, study, and family reunification, while Type C are short-stay visas for tourism, family visits, and short-term business trips. “For first-time travellers, visa validity is often shorter and, in some cases, may be limited to as little as six days. The duration can also depend on the travel itinerary submitted with the application. If an applicant presents a plan for a short trip, the visa may be issued for only that period. Applicants with a strong financial background may have a better chance of receiving a visa with a longer validity. Conversely, younger applicants without a substantial financial background may be granted visas with shorter validity,” Sandip Aher, director – Ideal Legalisation and Visa Services Private Limited, Pune told indianexpress.com.

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Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik)

Notably, Article 32 of the EU Visa Code explains why a Schengen visa can be refused, how applicants must be informed of the decision, and what options they have to appeal. It states that a Schengen visa can be refused if an applicant meets one or more of the specified legal grounds. These include submitting fake or invalid travel documents; failing to clearly explain the purpose of the trip, or not having enough money to cover the stay and return journey.

Aher noted that if the embassy or consulate has concerns that an applicant may overstay their visa, it may issue a visa with a shorter validity or a shorter permitted stay. “In some cases, applicants may also be asked to appear before the consulate to confirm their travel plans or provide additional information,” Aher said.

Missing or incomplete documents can also lead to a visa rejection. “If an applicant is granted a shorter visa than expected, it could indicate that the consulate has reservations about the purpose of the visit or whether the applicant will return on time. Those who travel frequently and have a good visa compliance record may have a better chance of receiving a multiple-entry visa valid for 90 days or longer. Some applicants may even receive visas valid for two, three or five years. The authorities also look at an applicant’s travel history, including the countries visited and the duration of previous stays,” explained Aher.

A visa may also be denied if the applicant has exceeded the permitted stay limit of 90 days within a 180-day period, has an alert against them in the Schengen Information System (SIS), or is considered a threat to public safety, security or health. Other reasons include not having adequate travel medical insurance or if visa officials have reasonable doubts about the authenticity of the documents submitted, the information provided, or whether the applicant intends to leave the Schengen area before the visa expires.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ramsha Waseem (@ramshooza)

Anuradha noted that people often assume that having a strong professional background, money in the bank, or a large online following guarantees a smooth visa process. “In reality, European embassies do not care about profiles or social media status. They care exclusively about strict paperwork alignment and a foolproof travel story,” Anuradha told indianexpress.com, adding that adjusting your trip itinerary is the only way to make use of the short stay.

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Is there a foolproof way to get a longer visa validity?

There is no guaranteed way to secure a longer visa, but applicants can request it in their cover letter and explain why they need it. “A strong travel history, frequent visits to Europe, and a stable source of income can strengthen the application, although the final decision rests with the consulate. Applicants with substantial financial resources, including established business owners, may be better placed to demonstrate their financial stability. Corporate travellers with a clear business purpose may also have an advantage. Younger applicants, particularly those with limited travel history or weaker evidence of ties to their home country, may face greater scrutiny if the authorities are unsure whether they will return after their visit,” said Aher.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.