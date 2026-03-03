The Pannu family’s ‘saving’ philosophy: Why Taapsee’s parents fly vegetables from Delhi to Mumbai

Taapsee Pannu may admit to having lofty ambitions that support her desired lavish lifestyle, but she comes from humble beginnings, with her family sticking to their middle-class roots no matter what. During a recent conversation with journalist Shubhankar Mishra, the Assi actor opened up about her family’s mindset toward savings and finances.

“Mere khandaan mein saare saving king queens hain. Woh har cheez mein save karenge. Pata hai kaise cheezon mein save karte hain? Ki sabzi jo hai na, agar Delhi se aa rahe hain, toh wahan se le aayenge kyunki sabzi thodi mehengi hai Bombay mein. Toh sabzi jo hai check in bag mein aa rahi hai. Flight mein aa rahi hai sabzi (My family is full of saving king and queens. They will save in every possible way. You know what kind of matters they save in? When it comes to vegetables, if they are travelling from Delhi, they will buy from there since vegetables in Bombay are pricier. So, vegetables are being carried in checked luggage, they are coming in flights,” she recalled, adding that her family likes to buy groceries from vendors located far away from high-rise apartments, since the ones close by sell for higher prices.