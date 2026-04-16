Sara Tendulkar ditches physical scrubs for chemical exfoliators; experts weigh in

Sara Tendulkar, 28, recently shared that she has switched to chemical exfoliators in place of physical scrubs for her face. “I used to use a physical scrub to scrub my face, but now I tend to go more towards chemical exfoliators,” she told Vogue.

Dr Shweta Nakhawa, consultant dermatologist, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said physical scrubs use tiny particles to manually remove dead skin by rubbing the surface. “Chemical exfoliators, on the other hand, use gentle acids to dissolve dead skin cells without friction. This makes them feel softer on the skin, particularly for those who are easily irritated,” said Dr Nakhawa.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

According to Dr Nakhawa, using scrubs often can be too harsh, especially if the particles are rough or if too much pressure is applied. “This can lead to micro-tears, redness, or sensitivity over time. Chemical exfoliators provide a more even and controlled exfoliation without aggressive rubbing,” said Dr Nakhawa.

Are chemical exfoliators safe for everyone?

They can be safe when used correctly, but it’s important to choose the right type and strength. “Starting with a mild product and using it a few times a week is usually better. Overusing can still cause irritation, so balance is important,” cautioned Dr Nakhawa.

Do chemical exfoliators help? (Photo: AI Generated) Do chemical exfoliators help? (Photo: AI Generated)

Chemical exfoliators, such as those containing AHAs or BHAs, work more evenly on the skin and are often gentler when used correctly, helping to improve texture, unclog pores, and give a smoother appearance, said Dr Shareefa Chause, dermatologist, Dr Shareefa Skin Care Clinic, Mumbai.

On the other hand, physical scrubs provide instant results but can sometimes be harsh. “However, this does not mean physical exfoliation is completely bad; it can still be suitable for certain skin types when used mildly and occasionally,” said Dr Chause.

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Does this switch improve skin quality?

For many people, yes, affirmed Dr Nakhawa. “Chemical exfoliation can help improve skin texture, reduce dullness, and support a clearer appearance over time. It works more evenly across the skin, often giving a smoother finish compared to scrubs.”

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What should one keep in mind before making the switch?

It’s important to avoid mixing too many active products at once and always to use sunscreen during the day. Exfoliated skin can be more sensitive to sunlight. Listening to the skin’s response is more important than simply following trends, said Dr Nakhawa.

This shift is less about trends and more about treating the skin gently while keeping it healthy and refreshed.

It is necessary to consult an expert. “So, don’t neglect skin health. It is time to prioritise the skin right away and opt for expert-recommended products. The key is to choose the right method for your skin type and avoid over-exfoliating. A balanced approach with proper guidance can help maintain healthy and glowing skin.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.