Sanjay Dutt’s NYC-style glass walls show why floor-to-ceiling windows never fade

There’s something about floor-to-ceiling windows and a city skyline that instantly makes a home look glamorous. Sanjay Dutt’s recent photograph with his daughter Trishala Dutt is a perfect example.

The father-daughter duo posed against expansive glass windows, with a glittering New York skyline visible behind them. The interiors are relatively understated, but the glass walls, evening light and city view add plenty of drama.

Sharing the photograph on Instagram, Dutt wrote, “No matter how old you get, you’ll always be my little girl. Happy birthday @trishaladutt love you always.”

While the photograph captures a sweet father-daughter moment, the interiors offer another talking point: those enormous glass windows are a design feature that rarely seems to go out of style.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Why floor-to-ceiling glass has that New York apartment appeal

Floor-to-ceiling glass complement contemporary luxury interiors, just like in Dutts’ photograph (Image: Instagram/duttsanjay; ai enhanced) Floor-to-ceiling glass complement contemporary luxury interiors, just like in Dutts’ photograph (Image: Instagram/duttsanjay; ai enhanced)

Floor-to-ceiling windows have long been associated with high-rise New York apartments, contemporary homes and understated luxury. But their appeal isn’t only about aesthetics.

“Floor-to-ceiling windows create a sleek, metropolitan, and sophisticated character and make spaces feel larger, particularly in apartments where floor area may be limited,” says Imran Khan, Concept Designer and GoldLeafing Artist at The Gold Leafing Studio, Mumbai.

Large glass surfaces also allow natural light to travel deeper into a room. “It complements contemporary luxury interiors, especially when paired with stone, wood, metal, and refined upholstery, bringing in natural light—the biggest luxury they bring. Large glass surfaces allow daylight deep into the room.”

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And when there is a cityscape, garden, or other view outside, the window effectively becomes part of the décor.

“They create a strong connection with the outdoors, making the view feel almost like an extension of the room,” Khan says.

That combination of light, openness, and clean architecture is what allows the style to work across different interiors.

“When thoughtfully designed, they balance luxury with simplicity, which is one reason this design aesthetic has remained popular,” he adds.

How to make the look stay timeless

Here’s how to keep your glass walls look perfect (ai generated for reference; tips approved by designer) Here’s how to keep your glass walls look perfect (ai generated for reference; tips approved by designer)

Floor-to-ceiling glass itself is unlikely to look dated anytime soon. The details around it, however, can quickly change the overall character of a space.

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“The concept of floor-to-ceiling glass itself is relatively timeless, but the detailing around the glass can make it look either contemporary or outdated,” Khan says.

If you’re considering the look at home, he recommends keeping the window profiles simple rather than overly decorative. “The safest approach is to choose clean architectural lines rather than overly decorative window profiles. Slim-profile frames or neutral frames create a more timeless appearance.”

The same principle applies to the rest of the room. Instead of making every piece ultra-trendy, keep larger furniture relatively classic and bring in changing trends through smaller, easier-to-replace décor pieces.

And don’t overlook the curtains.

“Curtains and blinds should be considered carefully because window treatments can dramatically change the overall character of floor-to-ceiling glazing,” Khan says. “Full-height curtains can make the windows feel more architectural and elegant while also adding softness,” Khan says.

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The practical details matter too

All that glass may look effortless, but it needs some planning, particularly in an urban home.

“Privacy also needs to be planned from the beginning, particularly for urban homes and apartments overlooking neighbouring buildings. Sun control and thermal performance are essential. High-performance glazing, solar-control glass, and appropriate shading add a modern contemporary touch to the interior,” Khan says.

So, the trick to making floor-to-ceiling glass work for years isn’t necessarily to keep chasing the latest interior trend. Keep the architectural details clean, let the view and natural light take centre stage, and use furniture, curtains, and décor to add personality.

That may explain why the look continues to feel just as at home in a glamorous New York-style apartment as it does in a contemporary city home.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.