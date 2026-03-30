Sanjana Ganesan on her first meeting with Jasprit Bumrah: ‘Mujhe laga…maybe girlfriend, wife hogi’

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How sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan and T20 World Cup winner and cricketer Jasprit Bumrah met has now caught the internet’s eye. In a conversation with former cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his actor-wife Geeta Basra, Sanjana said they had met way back in 2019. While others around were casually greeting her, Jasprit Bumrah stood apart, avoiding eye contact and maintaining a visible emotional distance. His body language created a “clear wall”. Interestingly, that very distance is what caught her attention.
Ganesan recalled, “This is in 2019. I know a lot of the other boys (cricketers). When I used to walk out of the field, they used to wave Hi. Very casually, I go about my work, and Jasprit has not… he was standing in a group of people all saying Hi to me, and he has a poker face…Mujhe laga…maybe girlfriend hogi, wife hogi…toh kahi baithi hogi…dekh rahi hogi…keeping his distance…I noticed him because he had this wall up and he was like hi nahi bolunga, eye contact nahi karunga…I will look the other way.”
The 34-year-old continued, “I was like…ya toh maine kuch kiya hai (Either I have done something), or it’s just his personality. So, that’s how it started for us.”
Taking a leaf out of this candid confession, we asked an expert about how certain moments like these reveal a great deal about human behaviour, emotional boundaries and attraction dynamics.
“Often, the first thing that draws our attention is not always warmth or charm. Sometimes it is mystery, restraint or emotional self-containment,” said Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and life coach.
According to Delnna, the human brain is naturally curious about what it does not easily understand. “When someone behaves differently from the social environment around them, it activates curiosity. Psychology refers to this as a pattern interruption. Instead of blending into the crowd, the person who behaves differently becomes memorable,” said Delnna.
But beyond curiosity, Bumrah’s behaviour also highlights an important aspect of emotional intelligence and relationship boundaries, as analysed by Delnna.
“In many professional environments — especially high-visibility spaces like sports, media or entertainment — people are constantly interacting with strangers. Maintaining a certain level of personal boundary can actually be a sign of emotional awareness rather than arrogance,” said Delnna.
Another interesting psychological aspect in Ganesan’s observation is how quickly we begin interpreting behaviour when we meet someone for the first time. “Her mind immediately started forming possible explanations. Maybe he has a girlfriend watching. Maybe he is intentionally keeping a distance. This is a very natural cognitive process called social attribution. When we observe behaviour that stands out, our brain immediately tries to fill in the story behind it. Sometimes we guess correctly, and sometimes our assumptions are completely inaccurate,” expressed Delnna.
The strongest relationships often grow not from instant perfection but from curiosity, patience and the willingness to understand the person beyond the first impression.