Sanjana Ganesan on her first meeting with Jasprit Bumrah: ‘Mujhe laga…maybe girlfriend, wife hogi’

How sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan and T20 World Cup winner and cricketer Jasprit Bumrah met has now caught the internet’s eye. In a conversation with former cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his actor-wife Geeta Basra, Sanjana said they had met way back in 2019. While others around were casually greeting her, Jasprit Bumrah stood apart, avoiding eye contact and maintaining a visible emotional distance. His body language created a “clear wall”. Interestingly, that very distance is what caught her attention.

Ganesan recalled, “This is in 2019. I know a lot of the other boys (cricketers). When I used to walk out of the field, they used to wave Hi. Very casually, I go about my work, and Jasprit has not… he was standing in a group of people all saying Hi to me, and he has a poker face…Mujhe laga…maybe girlfriend hogi, wife hogi…toh kahi baithi hogi…dekh rahi hogi…keeping his distance…I noticed him because he had this wall up and he was like hi nahi bolunga, eye contact nahi karunga…I will look the other way.”