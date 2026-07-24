Sameera Reddy recalls being told to wear bum pads: Experts on lasting impact of body shaming

Sameera Reddy recently opened up about facing body shaming during her initial days in the film industry. “I was wearing padded bras and bum pads. Bum pads are wild. Someone said, ‘Your bum is flat’. Because at that time, it was just like a problem…so make the girl feel bad. In this case, I remember it was the assistant director who was a female. I was told to do something about it. All my outfits had built-in bras and pads. I was told on my face that how much built-in we could keep doing…do something about it…” she told Hauterrfly in an interview.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Reflecting on appearance-based workplace pressures, Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and relationship breakthrough coach, said that while many may dismiss these as the harsh realities of glamour, such comments reveal a much deeper psychological issue that extends far beyond films.

“As a psychotherapist, I often remind people that body shaming is rarely about the body. It is about power, acceptance and belonging. Human beings have an innate need to feel accepted by the groups they are part of. When acceptance becomes conditional upon appearance, people begin believing that who they are is somehow inadequate. Over time, this can quietly erode confidence, self-esteem and even one’s sense of identity,” remarked Delnna.

The entertainment industry may amplify these pressures because appearance is part of the profession, but similar experiences occur in everyday workplaces, schools and even within families. Someone is told they are too thin, too dark, too short, too tall, too old, too young or not attractive enough. These comments are often dismissed as “feedback” or “just being honest,” yet repeated exposure can leave deep emotional scars, she expressed.

Another important aspect of Sameera Reddy’s experience is that the criticism reportedly came from another woman. “This reminds us that body shaming is not confined to one gender. Sometimes the harshest standards are passed from one woman to another because unrealistic expectations have been normalised over generations. Hurt people can unknowingly continue the cycle of hurt unless someone consciously chooses to break it,” said Delnna.

How to build healthier relationships with our bodies?

Developing body confidence is not about pretending to love every aspect of ourselves. It is about learning to treat ourselves with dignity and respect, Delnna reflected.

Some practical steps include:

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*Separate your worth from your appearance. Your kindness, character, resilience and values define you far more than any physical feature.

*Be mindful of the language you use about your own body. Self-criticism often becomes self-belief.

*Avoid comparing yourself with carefully curated images that rarely reflect real life.

*Surround yourself with people who appreciate you as a whole person rather than constantly commenting on your appearance.

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*If feedback about your appearance is affecting your mental health, seek support before it begins shaping your identity.

Parents and educators also have an important role to play. “Children should grow up hearing appreciation for their effort, creativity, courage and compassion far more often than comments about weight, complexion or physical appearance. The messages they receive early in life often become the inner voice they carry into adulthood,” noted Delnna.

It does add to one’s stress (Photo: Freepik) It does add to one’s stress (Photo: Freepik)

The encouraging part of Reddy’s story is that she is speaking about it now. “When public figures openly discuss experiences of body shaming, they permit others to acknowledge similar wounds instead of silently carrying them. These conversations help shift the focus from unrealistic beauty standards to emotional well-being and self-acceptance,” expressed Delnna.

Ultimately, every profession has expectations, but no workplace should make someone believe that their value as a human being depends solely on how closely they match an ever-changing ideal.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.