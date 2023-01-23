Sameera Reddy shares how ‘moving homes with kids is tough’

Moving countries, cities, or even homes, is exciting, hopeful, and refreshing. However, this displacement comes along with the discomfort and grief of leaving familiar surroundings. Sameera Reddy and her two children are experiencing something similar as the family recently moved to a new home in Goa. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared that “moving home with kids is tough”.

Expressing that moving homes has been an “emotional, physical and such a mental shift” for the family, Sameera wrote, “Post pandemic, we created a space in Goa we felt comfortable in. And changing that space was a challenge but sometimes you have to get out of your comfort zone and move forward to allow new energy to enter your life.”

She then went on to reveal how her kids — Nyra and Hans — are adapting to this change. “Little Nyra, after lots of resistance, finally said she feels like it’s her house and Hans has also settled and I am so grateful,” she wrote.

Sharing her hopes for the year ahead, Sameera concluded by saying, “I’m looking forward to this year, to work on a better me and really focus on what matters the most. Waking up every day with a fresh perspective and celebrating the simplest things that will keep me grounded and humbled.”

Prior to this, the actor-content creator shared a glimpse of her new home, writing, “Sharing my sunshine with you. New space brings new energy. Goa.”

She had also shared a video of her two children meticulously cleaning their new home. “Cinderella and her brother. Working very hard! New house final cleaning going on,” she captioned the hilarious video.

