Sameera Reddy, Akshai Varde recall their first ‘fun’ meeting: ‘He thought I was Lara Dutta!’

Sameera Reddy and Akshai Varde make for a sweet couple. In fact, how they met is even more adorable. Recalling the incident, Sameera and Akshai shared in a conversation, “The way we met is the fun part. I saw Akshai on a shoot. I was riding a bike for my film Tez‘s promotions. And this big bike came in for a PR shoot. And Akshai was on the bike,” Sameera said.

“Akshai continued, “It was from our company. I got an opportunity to do a promotion. Someone called and said… there’s this actress, and they are doing some promos. Send your bike, you will get good credits. He said the actress is Sameera Reddy. In my head, I am picturing Lara Dutta. You know, I was not connected.”