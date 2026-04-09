‘Sabne peeth dikha di apni’: Samay Raina reflects on mental health toll and isolation following India’s Got Latent controversy; expert on dealing with fear

Comedian and content creator Samay Raina has opened up about the emotional toll of public backlash and isolation during India’s Got Latent controversy. In a recent video of his latest stand-up show, he described how the situation escalated quickly after clips from the show went viral in 2025, drawing criticism and leading to FIRs, particularly after a joke by Ranveer Allahbadia sparked outrage. A year later, reflecting on that period, Samay spoke about fear, abandonment and the strain on his mental health.

He shared that, in the midst of the crisis, he tried to reach out for help but felt let down. Recalling a conversation with Tanmay Bhat, he joked, “Tanmay said Samay meri baat sun, India is a country of contacts, yahan contacts se sab ho jaata hai, tu bus yeh dhundh tera sabse bada contact kaunsa hai, koi mantri pakad, uske pair choo aur usko bolo sir please help karo, toh media tere peeche nahi aayegi, that’s your only chance. Varna police aur media kal tere ghar pe hogi, you have to act right now. Koi hai tere paas aisa jiske connections ho mantri se? Maine kaha, hai naa, BeerBiceps. (Tanmay said, ‘Samay, listen to me, India is a country of contacts; everything gets done through connections here. You just need to find your biggest contact. Approach a minister, touch his feet, and say, ‘Sir, please help,’ then the media won’t come after you. That’s your only chance. Otherwise, the police and media will be at your house tomorrow; you have to act right now. Is there anyone you know who has connections with a minister? I said, ‘BeerBiceps’).”