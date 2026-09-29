‘Let’s finish in style, baby’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu on continuing workouts in the third trimester

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared a glimpse of her workout routine as she entered the third trimester of her pregnancy (Image Source: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, now in her third trimester, has continued to give fans a glimpse of her pregnancy journey—from gym workouts to cravings. In her latest story on Instagram, the actor shares a short clip of her workout, writing, “Last trimester, let’s finish in style, baby”

She added, “The plan is to keep working out right up until the very end. Six days a week, and I’m so grateful that my body has allowed me to keep doing what I love throughout this entirely new experience.”

However, should all pregnant women hit the gym in their third trimester?

We asked a gynaecologist to find out.

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Dr Sudeshna Saha, consultant – Gynaecology at RG Stone Urology & Laparoscopy Hospital, Kolkata, says, “Exercising during the third trimester can be safe and beneficial for many pregnant women, provided the pregnancy is progressing normally, and the exercise routine has been approved by the treating obstetrician. Going to the gym is not necessarily unsafe simply because a woman has entered the last trimester.”