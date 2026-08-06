‘Never…’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up about pregnancy journaling

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, 39, who is expecting her first child with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, recently shared an Instagram Story about pregnancy journaling, while making a candid confession. “Did I ever think this would be me? Never.” The post was also reposted by Raj on his Instagram Stories.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
What’s a pregnancy journal all about and how does it help a mother-to-be?
Pregnancy journals have become increasingly popular among expectant mothers. “While many people think of them as diaries to record baby kicks, cravings, scan reports and weekly milestones, they can be so much more. From a psychological perspective, a pregnancy journal is one of the most powerful tools a mother can use to prepare not only for childbirth but also for motherhood,” said Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and relationship breakthrough coach.
For many women, pregnancy becomes a turning point. “It is often the first time they consciously decide who they want to become before welcoming another human being into the world. Some choose to become more patient. Others work on regulating their anger, creating healthier boundaries, strengthening their marriage, prioritising their health or cultivating greater emotional stability. The journal becomes a witness to this inner transformation,” reflected Delnna.
One of the most valuable yet least discussed benefits of pregnancy journaling is emotional release. “Pregnancy often brings forgotten emotions to the surface. Childhood memories, unresolved grief, fears about parenting, relationship concerns, body image struggles, anxiety about childbirth, career transitions or worries about being ‘good enough’ may suddenly emerge. Rather than suppressing these emotions, writing provides a safe and private space to acknowledge and process them,” said Delnna.
Delnna emphasised how journaling does not solve every problem, but it often prevents emotions from remaining trapped inside. “Today’s generation of parents is significantly more conscious than previous generations. More mothers and fathers are seeking therapy, attending parenting programmes, learning emotional regulation, healing childhood wounds and becoming aware of generational patterns. They understand that children learn far more from the emotional environment they grow up in than from the advice they are given.”
Journaling also creates a beautiful record of resilience. “Mothers often document not only joyful milestones but also moments of uncertainty, difficult medical appointments, sleepless nights, tears, gratitude, prayers and quiet victories. Looking back years later, these pages become far more than memories. They become evidence of strength, courage and growth,” said Delnna.
Partners, too, can be part of this process. “Writing letters to the baby, recording hopes for the future, reflecting after medical appointments or documenting what they are learning about themselves often deepens emotional connection within the family even before the baby arrives.”
Ultimately, a pregnancy journal is not about writing perfectly. “It is about feeling honestly. Some pages may be filled with excitement. Others may hold fear, confusion, or tears. Every page is valuable because it captures the truth of one of life’s most transformative journeys.”