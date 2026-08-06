‘Never…’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up about pregnancy journaling

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, 39, who is expecting her first child with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, recently shared an Instagram Story about pregnancy journaling, while making a candid confession. “Did I ever think this would be me? Never.” The post was also reposted by Raj on his Instagram Stories.

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What’s a pregnancy journal all about and how does it help a mother-to-be?

Pregnancy journals have become increasingly popular among expectant mothers. “While many people think of them as diaries to record baby kicks, cravings, scan reports and weekly milestones, they can be so much more. From a psychological perspective, a pregnancy journal is one of the most powerful tools a mother can use to prepare not only for childbirth but also for motherhood,” said Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and relationship breakthrough coach.