Samantha Ruth Prabhu says myositis changed her perspective on life; expert weighs in

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has spoken candidly about how a forced pause in her career due to myositis reshaped her understanding of success, ambition, and personal fulfilment. Looking back, she said in an interview with Gulte Pro, “I think I was also young and very, very keen to run the race.” However, the break led her to a different realisation: “After my second break, I realised there is no race. You realise it is a hallucination that there is a race, that there is competition, that there is someone to beat, or that there is a finish line. Now I’m not running any race, and I don’t see any finish line.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

As her career accelerated, so did the pressure to maintain momentum. Samantha acknowledged a period when achievement became more important than reflection. “I’ve done a bunch of films I’m not proud of,” she said. “There was a phase where I did a bunch of films I wasn’t proud of.” Despite a string of commercial successes, she found herself focused on meeting expectations rather than evaluating personal growth. “In a year, I remember that I made five movies back to back, and all of them were hits, so people thought I had a golden leg, and I believed that I should live up to the expectations.”

The actor revealed that this was not the first time health had interrupted her career. A health scare in 2012 left her bedridden shortly after entering the industry, but she now believes she did not absorb the lessons that pause offered. “Apparently, I learnt nothing from my first break, because I got into the hustle of things back to back again, five films a year, six. So apparently I didn’t learn too much from that. Most change came from this break, not that,” she said. The more transformative shift came after her 2022 diagnosis of myositis, a rare autoimmune condition, when she was working harder than ever. “When I had to take that break recently, I was hustling the most,” she said. “I wanted to do many films and keep doing it. I never thought there would be a retirement. You become so egoistic as an actor that you see no end, you refuse to see that there is an end.”

The experience ultimately prompted a reassessment of priorities and long-standing habits. “After this recent break, I could envision that end for me, and that really changed me in many ways,” she said. Describing the changes she made after returning to work, she added, “The moment I came back to work, I made all those changes. In terms of brands, films, and opening my own production company. The changes were a 360-degree change. Now I am living my life with a purpose I’ve given it to myself.”

How life disruptions can change priorities and identity

Sonal Khangarot, licensed rehabilitation counsellor and psychotherapist, The Answer Room, tells indianexpress.com, “Major life disruptions such as serious illness, burnout, job loss, or personal loss often act as psychological turning points because they interrupt the routines, roles, and goals that people use to define themselves.”

She adds that these experiences can challenge long-held assumptions about control, success, and security, prompting a reassessment of priorities. “Psychologically, adversity can increase self-awareness and encourage people to reflect on their values, relationships, and overall quality of life. Many individuals begin to place greater importance on health, meaningful connections, purpose, and emotional well-being rather than external markers of success.”

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While such transitions can be distressing, they can also foster resilience and personal growth. In psychology, Khangarot shares that this is often referred to as post-traumatic growth — the positive psychological changes that can emerge from navigating significant life challenges and rebuilding a sense of self with greater clarity and intention.

Creating a more balanced and purpose-driven life

The first step is developing awareness of the pattern and understanding what is driving it. Khangarot says, “Often, overwork and perfectionism are fuelled not by ambition itself, but by deeper fears such as failure, rejection, or not feeling good enough. Identifying these underlying beliefs can help individuals make more conscious choices rather than operating on autopilot.”

Practically, it is important to redefine success beyond productivity and external achievements. Setting boundaries around work, scheduling regular rest, nurturing relationships, and engaging in activities that provide joy and meaning can create a healthier balance.

“Importantly, balance does not require abandoning ambition. Sustainable ambition is rooted in purpose, values, and personal fulfilment rather than constant striving. When people align their goals with what genuinely matters to them, they often find that motivation becomes more consistent, rewarding, and resilient, while protecting their mental and emotional well-being,” concludes Khangarot.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.