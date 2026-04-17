Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals hair care secrets, explains why she avoids a ‘very tight scalp’: ‘I recently realised…’

Sharing her haircare secret, The Family Man 2 actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, 38, said: “I recently realised that a very tight scalp is a sign that you are not looking after your hair. So, the moment I feel like my scalp is getting tight, I know it’s time for an oil massage and some conditioning.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Taking a cue from the actor’s candid revelation to Tweak India, we asked experts about habits that put pressure on the scalp and what helps.