Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals hair care secrets, explains why she avoids a ‘very tight scalp’: ‘I recently realised…’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Sharing her haircare secret, The Family Man 2 actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, 38, said: “I recently realised that a very tight scalp is a sign that you are not looking after your hair. So, the moment I feel like my scalp is getting tight, I know it’s time for an oil massage and some conditioning.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Taking a cue from the actor’s candid revelation to Tweak India, we asked experts about habits that put pressure on the scalp and what helps.
Explaining how daily styling choices greatly impact hair health, Dr Ajay Dodeja, junior consultant – dermatology, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said: “Often, tying hair too tightly, especially when it’s wet or fragile, can increase the risk of hair breakage and stress on the follicles. If this continues for a long time, traction alopecia can move from being reversible to causing permanent hair loss due to damage and scarring of the follicles.”
Dr Aniket Mule, consultant in internal medicine at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said that tight hairstyles such as high ponytails, buns, or braids can put constant pressure on hair roots and the scalp. “This isn’t just about looks; this kind of stress can also make the scalp sensitive and uncomfortable,” said Dr Mule.
Dr Mule said that one can notice mild symptoms such as scalp soreness, headaches, or small bumps around hair follicles. “If the habit continues, it can weaken the hair roots and lead to gradual, sometimes permanent hair loss in affected areas. The sooner these signs are noticed, the better the chances of reversing the damage,” said Dr Mule.
Notably, there is even a condition known as a “ponytail headache”, which may happen due to long-term tension on the scalp’s nerves and connective tissues. “The constant pull can cause discomfort or a dull ache, especially in people who are already prone to headaches or have sensitive scalps,” said Dr Mule.
View this post on Instagram
Choosing looser hairstyles is a simple but effective change. “Choosing looser hairstyles, avoiding excessive tension in the same areas, changing hair partings, and giving the scalp regular breaks from tight styles can help keep follicles healthy. Using soft hair ties and reducing prolonged tension are also helpful,” said Dr Dodeja.
Hairstyling should not harm scalp health. “While sleek, tight looks may be attractive, wearing them too often can cause avoidable problems like hair thinning and discomfort. Choosing gentler styles and paying attention to early warning signs like pain or tightness can greatly help maintain both hair health and comfort.”